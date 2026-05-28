3rd Anniversary: Gov Otti Flags-off Multi-billion Water, Ecumenical Centre Project

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has flagged-off the rehabilitation of the Ubakala and Ariaria Water Schemes estimated to gulp the N1.3 billion.

Governor Otti also flagged-off the construction of an ultra-modern Ecumenical Centre at Umuagu in Umuahia, the state capital.

Flag-off of the two water schemes rehabilitation at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government and the 1,000-capacity Ecumenical Centre marked the commencement of the week-long activities lined up to mark the third anniversary of the Otti administration.

While performing the flag-off of the water schemes at Ubakala, the governor thanked the Mercy Corps, a United States development agency, for extending their assistance to the state. “I want to thank them for this support and their resilience. N1.3 billion is a lot of money and we cannot take it for granted.“

He said water was critical to life; hence government’s decision to take the project as critical to ensure that potable water was available across the state.

The governor disclosed the Aba regional water project was about 95 percent completed, adding the project flagged-off was an additional boost to the Ariaria regional water.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, said the water projects aligned with the objectives of the Abia Integrated WASH Accelerated Programme earlier launched by Governor Otti

“As we break the grounds for this project, we are not only rehabilitating the water project, but we are restoring the dignity of our people. And this is what the government of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, stands for,” Engr. Monday said.

Earlier, the representative of the Country Director, Mr Rabiu Sani, explained the Mercy Corps, a humanitarian organisation, “want to improve livelihood and also to ensure that our projects are sustainable.”

He said that the scope of the work includes rehabilitation of the existing boreholes, testing existing and rehabilitating some of the pumps.

“Your Excellency, let me also add that, it’s not just a water supply rehabilitation. We would be putting in a renewable energy system which is solar and we are looking at, at least 280 panels of this, each with 580 watts.

“So, together these two projects represent a combined investment of at least N1.3 billion courtesy of Mercy Corps in partnership with Abia State government.

“So, our three impacts are very clear. We want to improve public health, reduce dependence on unsafe water and to support homes, markets with infrastructures to restore confidence in public delivery,” Sani said.

At Umuagua, Otti said he would personally fund the construction Ecumenical Centre in the Umuahia suburb for the Christian community in the state having acquired the land 18 years ago, adding that it was a fulfillment of the promise he had made before his election in 2023.

“This Centre was one of the things we had vowed to do when we came into office. This land where we are standing was acquired in 2009 and has somehow remained fallow waiting for this day,” he said.

“The Ecumenical Centre is not going to be built with government money. No one dime from the state government will go in there. I have already provided the land, I bought that land in 2009,” the governor disclosed.

Contractor handling the project, Architect Onuka Ukwa, said the Ecumenical Centre is a multi-purpose, ultra-modern building that would house over 1,000 worshippers, designed to cater for all churches in the state, regardless their denomination. He said it would be delivered within 18 months.

Member of the clergy, led by the State of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Chikezie Elekwa, among other dignitaries, witnessed the project flag off.

Earlier, the third anniversary celebration was kicked off with an interdenominational service where the government and Abians worshipped and thanked God for the transformation that has taken place in the state in the last three years.