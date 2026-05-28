2027: Abia Central APC Stakeholders Petition National Chairman, Accuse Sam Onuigbo of Sabotage

Tony Icheku





A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the Abia Central Senatorial District has petitioned the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, denouncing allegations of electoral malpractice leveled against the May 18 APC senatorial primary.

The group, in a formal petition released Monday, described claims of irregularities made by associates of Hon. Sam Onuigbo as a “calculated campaign of falsehood” designed to destabilize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The stakeholders explicitly identified the individuals behind the previous petition, Uche Onyejekwe and Mrs. Ego Nwamuo, as personal staff members of Hon. Sam Onuigbo.

According to the signatories, these individuals are residents of Onuigbo’s home community of Ibere in Ikwuano LGA and do not represent the broader interests of the party’s senatorial leadership.

The petition accuses Hon. Onuigbo of acting as a “paid mercenary” intent on scuttling the party’s chances of victory in Abia State.

The signatories pointed to a pattern of behavior, citing Onuigbo’s involvement in protracted litigation following the 2023 elections – an effort they claimed distracted the party from its campaign objectives and victory at the polls

Addressing the controversy surrounding the May 18 primary, the stakeholders defended the integrity of the exercise, labeling it as a transparent reflection of the party faithful’s will.

They provided the following vote tally to substantiate the landslide nature of the victory: Hon. Emeka Atuma – 36,935; Senator Nkechi Nwaogu – 11,457; Hon. Sam Onuigbo – 5,833

The group asserted that Hon. Onuigbo’s performance in the polls is a direct result of his lack of grassroots support, characterizing his subsequent protests as an attempt to “manufacture a crisis” where none exists.

The stakeholders urged the APC National Working Committee to disregard the petitions filed by Onuigbo’s associates, insisting that the primary met all stipulated electoral requirements.

They requested that the party leadership focus on maintaining momentum toward the 2027 polls rather than entertaining what they described as “fictitious allegations.”

The petition was signed by a cross-section of influential party leaders from the district, including: Mrs. Ngozi Orji- (Ikwuano LGA, Former Executive Chairman); Tony Eze – (Umuahia North LGA); Dr. Max Adindu – (Umuahia South LGA, former Member, Abia State House of Assembly); Obioma Chigbu – (Isiala-Ngwa South LGA); Dennis Amalagha; (Isiala Ngwa North LGA); and Nneoma B. Nwaigwe – (Osisioma LGA).

At press time, the national leadership of the APC has not issued a formal response to the petition.