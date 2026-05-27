Winhomes Boss Congratulates Tinubu on APC Primary Victory

Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Ltd and Diaspora Investment Advocate, Engr. Stella Okengwu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary.

Okengwu, in a statement issued on Wednesday, described the victory as a reflection of the confidence and trust many Nigerians continue to place in the leadership, political experience and developmental vision of the President under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She also extended Eid-el-Kabir greetings to President Tinubu, his family and Nigerians, praying that the celebration would usher in peace, unity, wisdom and prosperity for the country.

“As Muslims across the nation celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my heartfelt Sallah greetings to Mr. President, his family and all Nigerians. May this sacred season bring peace, wisdom, unity and prosperity to our country,” she stated.

While commending the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and economic growth, Okengwu appealed to the President to intervene in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway re-diversion affecting Winhomes Estate and several Nigerians in the diaspora who invested in the project area.

According to her, many diaspora investors committed their resources to the development in good faith, believing in Nigeria’s economic future and the protection of lawful investments.

“As a Nigerian in Diaspora and an entrepreneur who has continuously promoted foreign direct investment into Nigeria, I strongly believe that the protection of lawful investments remains critical to preserving Nigeria’s image globally,” she said.

She stressed that fair compensation and a peaceful resolution of the matter would help restore confidence among diaspora investors and the international business community.

Okengwu warned that failure to address compensation concerns fairly could negatively affect Nigeria’s investment climate, including reduced diaspora confidence, decline in foreign direct investment and increased global concern regarding investor protection.

She, however, expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, noting that his administration could balance national infrastructure development with justice and protection for legitimate investors.

“Your intervention toward fair compensation and peaceful resolution in this matter will restore confidence among diaspora investors and the international business community.

“It will also demonstrate that Nigeria remains a nation where justice, fairness and the rule of law are respected,” she added.

The business executive further wished the President wisdom, strength, good health and divine guidance as he continues to lead the country.