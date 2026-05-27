Wabara: Seaport Will Turn Abia to Regional, International Trade Gateway

• Hails Gov Otti over seaport project, Ariaria Market remodeling

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





A former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has hailed Governor Alex Otti for his decision to build a seaport in Abia State, saying the project would turn the state to a major gateway for regional and international trade

Wabara who made the observation in a statement he personally signed, also applauded the governor for embarking on remodeling of Ariaria International Market, Aba, which, the former Senate head noted, was now looking like London markets.

Recall that Governor Alex Otti, on assumption of office, made public his intention to turn Azumini Blue River in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the state to a seaport. Preliminary works, including feasibility studies, were ongoing.

Wabara who hails from Ukwa East described the proposed seaport project as a bold economic initiative capable of further opening up the state to new vistas of economic opportunities.

“If successfully realized, the project will undoubtedly open a new economic corridor for Abia State, decongest existing ports, attract massive investments, stimulate industrialization and position Abia as a major gateway for regional and international trade,” Wabara said.

He added that the proposed seaport would fast-track infrastructure development, improve logistics, create jobs and strengthen the economy of the South East region, urging the governor to remain focused on developmental policies capable of improving the business environment and uplifting the living conditions of the people.

Similarly, Wabara said he was deeply impressed by the ongoing transformation of Ariaria International Market, Aba, describing the remodeled commercial hub as comparable to markets in London and other developed parts of the world.

He gave Otti a pat on the back after visiting Ariaria Market where he reportedly went shopping at the weekend and took time off to inspect the new-look of the famous trading centre regarded as the commercial heartbeat of the South East.

Excited by the level of transformation achieved at the market, the elder statesman noted that Governor Otti’s intervention reflects deliberate efforts to revive Aba’s economic glory.

“Having personally visited the remodeled Ariaria International Market in Aba, I must sincerely commend Governor Alex Otti for the remarkable transformation taking place in one of the most strategic commercial hubs in Nigeria and the West African sub-region,” Wabara stated.

He added that what he saw at Ariaria was beyond ordinary renovation, noting that the market now wears the appearance of modern business districts like those in advanced economies.

“What I saw was not just a facelift of a market, but a deliberate economic renaissance capable of restoring Aba’s pride as the industrial and commercial heartbeat of the South East,” he said.

According to him, the new environment at Ariaria now looks “like markets in London and other parts of the western world,” stressing that the improved infrastructure would boost trade, attract investors and enhance the image of Aba as a centre for commerce and manufacturing.

He however urged Gov. Otti not to relent until the entire Ariaria International Market remodeling project was fully realized, stressing that no section of the market should be abandoned in the course of the ongoing transformation.

The former senate president advised the governor to treat the comprehensive modernization of Ariaria as one of the signature projects of his administration, noting that the successful completion of the project would leave a lasting legacy in the economic history of Abia State and further reposition Aba as a leading commercial hub in Africa.

He noted that Ariaria International Market remains critical to the economy of Abia State and the South East due to the huge daily volume of commercial and entrepreneurial activities there.

Wabara, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared that good governance and performance should always be acknowledged irrespective of political differences.

“As an elder statesman, I believe that when leaders perform creditably, they deserve commendation irrespective of political affiliations. Governance should always be about the people and the collective progress of society, not partisan considerations,” he stated.

According to him political power without impactful leadership is an apology, even as he urged those in leadership positions to work for the people irrespective of their party affiliations.

He said that good leaders would always be remembered for their good legacies while history will not be kind to those who smoked opportunities because of partisan interests.