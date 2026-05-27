From Nigeria to All Nations: Apostle Joshua Selman shuts down UK again

Nigerian televangelist and founder of Eternity Network International also known as KOINONIA , Apostle Joshua Selman, has stirred massive reactions on social media after drawing thousands of worshippers to the 21,000-capacity AO Arena in the United Kingdom for a revival conference.

The two-day apostolic gathering, themed “Sound of Revival,” held on Wednesday and Thursday, witnessed an overwhelming turnout as worshippers from different parts of the world filled the arena beyond its seating capacity in an atmosphere marked by intense worship, prayers and teachings.

The conference, organised by Eternity Network International, attracted several prominent Nigerians and Christian leaders, including Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, cleric Sam Oye, renowned gospel ministers Nathaniel Bassey,

and Chee, among many others from different nations.

Widely known for his revival meetings and deep biblical teachings, Joshua Selman delivered messages centred on spiritual awakening, personal transformation and the need for believers to return to a life of intimacy with God.

Participants described the atmosphere inside the arena as electrifying as worship songs, prayers and prophetic declarations echoed across the venue.

The programme also featured powerful worship sessions led by Nathaniel Bassey, whose ministrations drew emotional reactions from attendees.

Many participants testified to experiencing healing, restoration and renewed spiritual encounters during the conference.

The “Sound of Revival” conference has further strengthened Apostle Selman’s growing international influence, especially in the United Kingdom, where his meetings have continued to attract massive crowds over the years.

The cleric had previously held a similar gathering at the AO Arena in Manchester in May 2023, drawing thousands of believers from across Europe and beyond.

Beyond the physical attendance, the revival meeting also reached a global audience through live streaming platforms, allowing many viewers across continents to participate virtually in the sessions.

As the conference ended, many attendees took to social media to share videos and testimonies from the event, describing it as a major spiritual awakening and another landmark moment for Nigerian gospel ministers taking the message of Christianity to the global stage.