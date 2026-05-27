A SEASON OF SACRIFICE AND LOVE

There is need for obedience, sacrifice and unity

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha, better known as Eid-el-Kabir, yet another opportunity has been offered to all the adherents of the faith to live the true meaning of this occasion: sacrifice, obedience and love. What makes Eid-el-Kabir particularly significant is the fact that it is rooted in the scriptural accounts of both Islam and Christianity about how Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), in obedience to God was to sacrifice his son before divine intervention. This year’s celebration, like in the past few years, is coming at a particularly difficult and trying time for our nation. On a day such as this, therefore, Nigerians must reflect while also praying for better days ahead.

Eid-el-Kabir, according to President Bola Tinubu, reminds us of the enduring virtues exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim—faith, obedience, and the willingness to sacrifice for a higher purpose. “This sacred festival calls on all Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians and the whole of humanity, to embrace sacrifice, selflessness, unity, and compassion for our fellow human beings,” he said. “One central lesson of Eid-el-Kabir is the call to show mercy and compassion, regardless of race, ethnicity, or creed. There is no greater example of duty and devotion than Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to offer his only son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah.”

Indeed, this is a season that all Nigerians must rededicate to the cause of mankind, appreciate the gift of life and imbibe the virtues of tolerance, understanding and good neighbourliness. More importantly, it is a period that calls for sacrifice and sharing. It is also a time of spiritual reflection, family connection, and communal celebration. Incidentally, with many Nigerians suffering hunger, poverty and disease, ironically in a country often measured in superlatives, perhaps no period in our history offers better opportunity to share and to make sacrifice. By allowing others to partake in our wealth or material possessions, we honour the One who made the provision in the first place. This happens to be at the heart of all religions, but a virtue that is particularly at the heart of this festival.

However, even for this season, there should be more to sharing than some portions of ram meat. There is the need to share love, between and among individuals, religions, ethnic groups and political leanings. It will also help the process of healing the deep wounds sparked by politics and the manipulation of religion and ethnicity.

Today, thousands of innocent women, children and men have been killed, maimed or displaced by adherents of some blood thirsty sects that profess to be acting in defence of Islam, a religion synonymous with peace. The future of many children who can no longer attend schools has been thrown into jeopardy while a huge percentage of the wealth of the nation is being diverted to fighting an internal and unnecessary war. But, as we have had occasions to state in the past, what we are witnessing today in our country is a collapse of the traditional authority and the political consensus that have for decades held this nation together.

Against the background that there are usually challenges in the process of integrating members of any society into a cohesive social whole, what confronts us is not particularly peculiar. Therefore, as we celebrate this special festival, we must imbibe the ethos of sacrifice and humility for the promotion of harmonious relationship in the country. We must also take this opportunity to reach out to everyone in encouraging peace and unity.

To our numerous Muslim readers, Eid Mubarak!