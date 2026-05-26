Yahaya Bello Consoles Kwadeco Family Over Patriarch’s Death

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Alhaji Salihu Suleiman Okatahi in Lokoja, describing the deceased’s passing as a painful loss not only to the Kwadeco family but also to the wider community.

Bello, who led a delegation of political associates and stakeholders to the family residence, expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family and urged them to remain steadfast in faith during the difficult period.

Speaking during the visit, the former governor stressed that leadership must transcend political office and be demonstrated through compassion and solidarity, particularly in moments of grief.

“In moments of grief, leadership must be felt,” Bello said. “True leadership is about standing with the people in their most difficult times. We share in your pain and pray that Almighty God grants the departed eternal rest and gives the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

He further urged the family to take solace in the impactful life and enduring legacy of the deceased, while emphasizing the need to uphold unity and faith despite the painful loss.

The delegation was received by Abdulmumuni Suleiman, first son of the deceased, who expressed appreciation to Bello for the visit and his words of comfort. Family members noted that the former governor’s presence brought reassurance and a sense of solidarity at a time of mourning.

Among those who accompanied Bello on the visit were Abubakar Ohere; Alhaji Isah Omade; Abdullahi Ballo, popularly known as Chop Knuckle and a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly; Hon. Gabriel Ozovehe Bello; and Hon. Mutari Baje, also known as Washington, a former Chief Whip of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the deceased, while members of the delegation also signed the condolence register.