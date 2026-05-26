THE TRIUMPH OF ENUGU RANGERS



The 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season will be remembered as one of resilience, discipline and renewed hope for domestic football in the country. At the centre of this remarkable campaign stands Rangers International F.C., popularly known as the Flying Antelopes, who once again proved their pedigree by emerging league champions after a dramatic final-day victory away in Lagos. Their triumph has not only reignited pride among their supporters but also strengthened the argument for greater investment in Nigeria’s domestic football structure.



Team captain Chidiebere Nwobodo delivered the decisive performance that secured the title for Rangers. His brace against Ikorodu City FC in a tense encounter ensured a 2-1 victory away from home and crowned Rangers champions of the 2025/2026 NPFL season. Winning such a crucial match on hostile territory demonstrated the team’s determination, tactical discipline and hunger for success.



This latest achievement marks the second league title for Rangers in just three years, having also lifted the trophy in the 2023/2024 season. It is equally a significant personal milestone for Fidelis Ilechukwu, one of the assistant coaches of the Nigeria national football team, who guided the club to both championship victories. His consistency and leadership have shown that Nigerian coaches possess the technical ability and managerial competence to compete at the highest levels when given the right support.



Credit must also go to the club’s management under CEO Amobi Ezeaku, whose resilience and commitment kept the team focused throughout the season. Rangers fought back impressively to close a significant points gap behind Rivers United F.C., who had occupied the top position for several months. Such a comeback reflects not only quality on the pitch but also effective administration, planning and unity within the club.



Beyond Rangers’ success, the just-concluded NPFL season recorded commendable improvements compared to previous campaigns. There were more away victories, fewer incidents of violence and generally fair officiating across match centres. These developments are encouraging signs that the league is gradually regaining credibility and competitiveness, qualities necessary for attracting fans, sponsors and investors.



The league organisers also deserve commendation for taking disciplinary actions against clubs and match officials involved in misconduct during the season. Such firmness sent a clear message that indiscipline and unethical practices would no longer be tolerated. These measures undoubtedly contributed to the relative success and integrity of the 2025/2026 season and should remain a permanent feature of league administration going forward.



However, despite these gains, one major challenge continues to hinder the growth of Nigerian football: the absence of consistent live television broadcasting of league matches. In an era where football has become a global commercial enterprise driven largely by media rights, Nigeria cannot afford to keep its domestic league hidden from public view. The lack of live broadcasts deprives clubs, players and sponsors of visibility while also denying the country enormous revenue opportunities and thousands of direct and indirect jobs connected to sports broadcasting and marketing.



The Federal Ministry of Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation, league organisers and all relevant stakeholders must therefore act urgently to remove every bottleneck preventing the live transmission of NPFL matches. The 2026/2027 season should not commence without a functional and sustainable broadcast arrangement. Corporate organisations and multinational companies should also be encouraged to invest not only in football but across all sectors of Nigerian sports. Government, on its part, must provide an enabling environment that supports sports investments and encourages more private individuals and companies to own football clubs, just as is obtainable in many successful football nations around the world.



As Nigerians celebrate the achievements of Rangers International F.C., Rivers United F.C. and Shooting Stars SC for qualifying to represent the nation in CAF continental competitions, adequate preparations must be made to ensure they perform creditably. Players and officials should be properly motivated through prompt payment of allowances and improved welfare packages. Nigerian football possesses enormous talent and potential; what it requires now is sustained investment, sound management and the collective determination to build a league capable of competing with the very best on the African continent.



Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi, Anambra State