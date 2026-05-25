Obi Media Office Accuses Opponents of Peddling Ethnic Falsehoods against Ex-Anambra Gov

Chucks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The media office of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has accused unnamed political opponents of orchestrating a sustained campaign of “malicious falsehood” aimed at portraying him as anti-North ahead of the 2027 political realignments.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, the organisation dismissed allegations that Obi, during his tenure as governor, expelled or targeted Northerners residing in Anambra State, describing the claims as “baseless, unfounded and deliberately divisive.”

The media office maintained that no policy of expulsion or ethnic profiling existed under Obi’s administration, insisting instead that his government operated a social welfare and rehabilitation programme designed to assist vulnerable persons, including destitute individuals and unaccompanied minors from different parts of the country.

The statement said: “The recurring myth that Mr. Peter Obi ‘repatriated’ Northerners or specifically targeted Northern traders and beggars during his governorship is utterly unfounded.

“There was never any form of expulsion or ethnic cleansing. Rather, there was a structured social rehabilitation programme that benefitted vulnerable persons from across the country.”

The Obi media office further argued that the former governor maintained cordial relations with Northern and Muslim communities in Anambra State throughout his eight-year administration.

According to the statement, Obi ensured the protection of Northern residents during periods of ethno-religious tension in the country, particularly in areas such as the Onitsha Hausa community, while also supporting Muslim faithful undertaking pilgrimage to Mecca.

It added that Northern traders and livestock dealers operating in markets across the state conducted their businesses without harassment or intimidation from government officials.

ment accused Obi’s critics of attempting to weaponise ethnic and regional sentiments for political purposes because of what it described as his growing acceptance in the North and his economic vision for the region.

It said Obi had consistently advocated the development of Northern Nigeria’s agricultural potential as a pathway to national economic growth and food security.

The media office stated: “Mr. Obi has consistently maintained that Nigeria’s future lies in unlocking the vast agricultural potential of Northern Nigeria and transforming the region into Africa’s food basket.”

The statement warned against what it called dangerous political manipulation capable of deepening ethnic distrust in the country, insisting that Obi remained committed to national unity, economic productivity and inclusive governance.