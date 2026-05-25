Kwara PDP Guber Candidate Pledges to Turn Around State’s Economy for Prosperity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state, Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, yesterday pledged to turn around the state’s economy for the economic prosperity of the rural populace.

Kawu made the pledge in Ilorin on Sunday after the stakeholders of the party affirmed his candidature of the party for the 2027 election during the PDP primaries held in Ilorin.

He said, “We are coming back to restore hope, revive infrastructure, improve education, support our farmers, empower our youths and women, strengthen healthcare delivery, create economic opportunities, and return Kwara State to the path of security, growth, dignity and economic prosperity.

“The struggle ahead is greater than what we have passed through. The task before us is enormous.

“Our people desire a government that listens, a government that cares, and a government that works for everybody irrespective of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity.

“Together, with unity, determination, and the support of the people, we shall overcome”.

He thanked every leader, especially the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, stakeholders, elders, youths woma and loyal members of the Peoples Democratic Party across the sixteen local governments of Kwara State for the confidence and trust reposed in him.

Kawu said, “This victory is not mine alone. It is a collective victory. It is a victory for every aspirant who, despite personal ambition and aspiration, invested resources, energy, time, and political capital in mobilising our people and strengthening our party across the state.

“Your sacrifices, consultations, maturity, and commitment to the survival and unity of our great party brought us to this defining moment. History will remember your patriotism, sportsmanship, and loyalty to the PDP family.

“Most importantly, this is a victory for the resilient people of Kwara State, Kwarans who have remained hopeful, patient, loyal, and committed to the dream of a better and more prosperous state. Your faith in the possibility of a greater Kwara has kept this movement alive”.

He also used the occasion to thank other aspirants, delegates, stakeholders, party faithful, INEC observers from Abuja, members of the press, and the entire people of the State.