Glo Celebrates Oba Adetona at 2026 Ojude Oba Festival

​Digital solutions company, Globacom is marking a historic milestone at this year’s Ojude Oba festival, dedicated to honouring the memory and monumental achievements of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

​This year’s celebration, the 21st consecutive edition sponsored by Globacom, is themed “Ojude Oba 2026: Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona”, and it comes up at the Festival Arena, opposite the royal palace in Ijebu Ode. The event serves as a grand salute to the monarch who passed away on July 13, 2025, following an eventful 65-year reign.

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In a statement in Lagos,​Globacom noted that its long-standing commitment to the festival was fueled by Oba Adetona’s unwavering devotion to the sustenance and promotion of Ijebu values, customs and traditions. The company emphasized that this year’s edition holds a deeper significance.

​“For us, this year’s edition is not just about sponsoring the festival as we have done over the past twenty years. It is about celebrating the exemplary legacies of the revered father, Oba Adetona, who spared no efforts to place the festival on an enviable pedestal.”

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​Oba Adetona is credited with transforming Ojude Oba from a local gathering into a massive cultural spectacle that unites Ijebu sons and daughters across all religious divides.

On April 2, 1960, Oba Adetona became the Awujale of Ijebuland, marking the beginning of a 65-year era of growth, in the course of which Globacom officially began its sponsorship of the Ojude Oba festival.

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The festival has evolved into a global attraction, drawing tourists and dignitaries from around the world. ​By continuing its sponsorship, Globacom reaffirms its mission to project the richness of Nigerian culture onto the global stage.

The company remains dedicated to ensuring that the seeds nurtured by the late Awujale continue to flourish, keeping the vibrant spirit of Ijebuland alive for generations to come.