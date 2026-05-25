Ajabor Wins MTN Prestige Golf Classic to Earn Ticket to 154th Open at Royal Birkdale 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The MTN Nigeria has ended it’s second Prestige Golf Classic tournament in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The tournament held at the Port Harcourt Club (Golf section ) attracted participants from different golf clubs across the State and beyond, including prominent business leaders, individuals for networking, competitive sporting action, others.

Mrs Ochade Ajabor, a member of the Rumuokwurushi Golf Club, who chalked the highest points of 43 during the tournament has been rewarded with a free ticket to attend the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale in Southport, Merseyside, later this year.

The two-day event which started with a welcome Cocktail on Friday, competition Saturday morning, ended with a dinner night for participants and other guests who were over 100 in numbers.

Speaking with journalists at the event venue, the MTN General Manager for Regional Operations in the South-South, Ifeanyi Udom, noted that the tournament was organised by the MTN.

She explained further that “At MTN, we try to connect with our customers at their passion point to make sure that we’re supporting the things that bring out the best in our customers, things that they like, they enjoy and provide them those platforms that really make enable them to be their best selves.”

According to her, “the Golf Classic is one of those platforms for our high value customers and our golfing community so that we give them a platform to come and socialise, network, collaborate. Because you know, reality is that a lot of very important decisions are not really made in the office, in the boardrooms, some decisions are made on the golf courses.

“So we provide that platform for our customers to come and meet with each other, interact, strike one or two deals even. And of course in this place we also have a corner where we have set up and we’re showcasing MTN’s very fantastic products and services.”

Udom explained further that the tournament provides opportunities for the customers to see their special products, key into it and enjoy it’s service.

“So at the same time we’re using the opportunity to let our high value customers see special products that we have curated especially for them so that they can, you know, key into those products and begin to Enjoy more of MTN’s excellent services.

“So it’s really, really about giving our customers a platform to enjoy themselves and also bringing to their faces products and services that we have curated for that massive customer so that they can connect with us as a network and begin to enjoy very excellent, fantastic services such as our 5G network, such as our fiber services, even normal voice.”

Speaking on their valued products, Udom stressed “So one of the things that we do beyond providing platforms is to make sure that first of all the network is always optimal, be it our 4G, 5G fiber, whatever product that you are on in MTN, we make sure first of all that we provided you the very highest quality level of service, for starters.

She added that the just concluded edition of the tournament was the second and that it was going to be sustained.

“Last year was great, this year it’s greater. I’m hopeful that every year is going to get better and better than the previous ones,” she noted.

Also speaking with THISDAY, the winner of this year’s MTN Prestige Golf Classic, Mrs Ochade Ajabor, described the victory as a wonderful experience. “I’m elated. It’s just a wonderful experience. I came out here to relax and enjoy myself and of course I’m rewarded with that beautiful win. So I’m really appreciative to MTN for this gesture and this tournament. It’s been a wonderful experience all through.”

Ajabor who is a member of the Python Golf Club said “Being the overall winner, there’s also an all expenses-paid trip to watch the 154th Open Royal Birkdale in the UK. I’m looking forward to that trip.

“I won with 43points. That’s the highest point for today, beating the first runner-up with one point. Every stroke is important. I just like to play golf. I”ll continue to play golf; if winning comes, fine. If not, other benefits like relaxation, friendship and something to enjoy,” Ajabor concluded.