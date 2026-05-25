 Mamelodi Sundowns Hold FAR Rabat to Clinch Second CAF Champions League 

Mamelodi Sundowns won the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League for the second time after holding FAR Rabat to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final in Morocco on Sunday night.

The South African side completed a 2-1 aggregate victory at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, adding to their first-leg 1-0 win in Pretoria last week.

Mohamed Hrimat gave FAR Rabat hope from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, but Teboho Mokoena’s superb strike in first-half stoppage time restored Sundowns’ aggregate lead and proved decisive.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams then produced one of the biggest moments of the final when he saved Hrimat’s second-half penalty to deny the Moroccan side a way back into the tie.

The victory gives Sundowns their second Champions League crown and hands coach Miguel Cardoso the title after previous final disappointments on the continent.

FAR Rabat went into the match needing to overturn a narrow deficit and started with the urgency expected from a side backed by a passionate home crowd.

The Moroccan club dominated possession for long spells in the first half and repeatedly sent balls into the Sundowns box, but the visitors remained disciplined.

Khuliso Mudau, Keanu Cupido, Ndamane and Divine Lunga held their shape well, limiting the hosts to few clear chances in open play.