Presidential Primary: Oborevwori Visits Emerhor, Rallies Support for Tinubu

.Targets at least 390,000 affirmation votes from Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor and Coordinator of the Presidential Primary Election in the state, Sheriff Oborevwori, has harped on the need for leaders, stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to rally massively for President Bola Tinubu in today’s nationwide Presidential Primary Election.

The governor made the appeal yesterday during a visit to the founding leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, at his Evwreni country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area, stressing that party unity was of the essence.

Addressing party leaders and supporters during the visit, the governor expressed confidence in the strength of the APC structure in Delta State to deliver at least 390,000 affirmation votes for President Tinubu.

The party “possesses the numerical strength and grassroots mobilisation capacity” required to achieve that targeted votes for President Tinubu, the governor stated.

Delta APC currently has over 470,000 registered party members and should be able to produce substantial participation during the exercise, he noted.

Oborevwori said, “We know our strength as a party in Delta State. We have over 470,000 members; and, we expect massive turnout. We are determined to deliver strong numbers because this exercise is important for the unity and future of our party.

“You affirmed me as sole governorship candidate with over 345, 000 votes. This one is for Mr. President, and he deserves more because he is the leader of the party.”

Oborevwori used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of discipline, respect for party hierarchy and loyalty to leadership, warning that political organisations that fail to uphold internal order and authority often struggle to remain united and effective.

He stressed that sustainable political success could only be built on collective responsibility, mutual respect and adherence to established leadership structures.

The governor remarked that party members must recognise and respect constituted authority at all levels, insisting that leadership remained critical to building a strong and victorious political platform.

According to him, party supremacy and internal discipline remain fundamental principles that should guide members, particularly during critical political processes such as primary elections.

“A political party without discipline, without respect for leadership and without regard for authority cannot move forward. Leadership must be respected because that is what provides direction and stability for any organisation,” Oborevwori said.

He urged stakeholders to remain united and avoid actions capable of undermining party cohesion, noting that APC’s strength in Delta depended largely on members working together for a common purpose.

Responding, APC founding leader in Delta State, Olorogun Emerhor, commended Governor Oborevwori for what his undeniable purposeful leadership and efforts at strengthening the party since joining the APC.

Emerhor, who is also Chairman, APC Ughelli North Leaders Council, particularly praised the governor for demonstrating humility and respect toward elders and party leaders, describing those qualities as essential attributes of enduring political leadership.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is one governor who respects elders so much. We have fought for this party for years and we thank God for his coming to provide leadership and direction.”

He added, “A leader provides direction. Political activities cannot succeed without consultation and respect for established structures. Leadership matters because it brings organisation and stability.”

Emerhor assured the governor of the commitment of APC leaders and faithful in Delta State to work assiduously toward delivering substantial votes for President Tinubu during the Presidential Primary Election.

“We are standing fully behind you because you have been leading us well, and we will work hard to deliver more votes for President Bola Tinubu,” he said.