Onwumere Tops in Africa at AIPS Sport Media Awards

Nigeria had a strong showing on the global stage after journalist Odimegwu Onwumere earned double recognition at the 2026 AIPS Sport Media Awards.

On May 16, 2026, AIPS – International Sports Press Association (from its French name, Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive) announced that Onwumere made the competitive global longlist and ranked as the top performer from Africa. It’s a milestone for Nigerian journalism, and a nod to years of consistent reporting and storytelling.

This year’s awards were historic for another reason: the intriguing conclusion of the AIPS Sport Media Awards 2025 edition was held at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland on 10 April. Often called the highest honour in sports media, the awards attracted 1,987 entries from around the world. Only 703 moved to the second round. By making the longlist, Onwumere’s work placed among the top 35% of sports journalism submitted globally.

His bigger win came at the continental level. He was ranked among the top 10 in Africa, in the “Writing Best Colour Piece” category, leading the list for the region.

In two separate letters, the awards committee commended his contribution to an edition they said set a new standard for quality. After receiving his certificates, Onwumere thanked the publisher and editors at (The Nigerian Voice) for giving him the space to tell African stories for a global audience.

The AIPS honour came just days after another win. On May 7, 2026, Onwumere placed second in the West Africa category for the ‘More Than a Mother’ award at the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025. The virtual ceremony was hosted from Dubai by Senator Rasha Kelej. His reporting on social and health issues across West Africa earned him that spot.

From Switzerland to Dubai, Onwumere has moved easily between sports analysis and human-interest reporting. His recent run shows Nigerian journalists can hold their own at the highest level when they stay committed to the craft.