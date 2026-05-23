Ogun Appoints New Head of Service 

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Mr. Olanrewaju Iskeel Saka as the new Head of the Public Service of Ogun State.

The appointment follows the statutory retirement of the immediate past Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya.

Until his appointment, Saka served as the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Cabinet and Special Services.

Saka joined the Ogun State Public Service as a Classroom Teacher on Grade Level 08 on May 15, 1993, and later transferred to the mainstream civil service as a Senior Administrative Officer on Grade Level 09 in 2006.

Born on February 15, 1968, Saka is regarded as a seasoned professional and administrator with extensive experience in policy coordination and implementation strategies.

He is a distinguished member of several professional bodies, including the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Policy Management Development.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, the appointment is in recognition of Saka’s hard work, dedication, commitment to duty, and outstanding service to the Ogun State Public Service.