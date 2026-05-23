Nigeria–Britain Association Holds 57th AGM, Elects New Leadership

The Nigeria–Britain Association (N-BA) has held its 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

The AGM brought together members from all walks of life to review the Association’s activities in the last financial year, to assess its progress, and elect new executives to pilot the affairs of the association for the 2026/2027 tenure.

The AGM reaffirmed N-BA’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria–UK relations through dialogue, networking, and strategic collaboration across business, culture, and professional sectors.

In accordance with the constitution of the association Mr. Ademola Sanya was elected as President, alongside Dr. Bisi Bright as Vice President and Mr. Gafar Odubote as Honorary Secretary.

Others elected at the AGM include Mrs. Funmilola Orokale as Honorary Treasurer, and Mr. Adeleke Nadi as Assistant Honorary Secretary. Thirteen others were elected into the Governing Council to support the executive leadership in advancing the strategic objectives of the Association.

Members congratulated the newly elected officers and expressed confidence in their capacity to provide effective leadership during their tenure.

In his remarks, the newly elected President, Sanya, expressed appreciation to his predecessor Mr. Sola Oyetayo, for his dedicated service and contributions, which helped strengthen the Association’s institutional framework and strategic direction.

The new leadership is expected to build on the achievements of previous administrations by deepening stakeholder engagement, enhancing membership value, and strengthening the Association’s role as a leading platform for Nigeria–UK relations in trade, culture, and professional exchange.