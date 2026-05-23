Nestle Nigeria Technical Training Centre Graduates 20 from Abaji Factory

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Nestle Nigeria has rounded off the 15-year anniversary celebration of its Technical Training Initiative with the graduation of 20 new trainees from the Abaji Factory Technical Training Centre. This follows the recent celebration held at its Flowergate Factory in Sagamu.

The graduation reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to equipping young Nigerians with technical and vocational skills that enhance employability, strengthen industry capability, and create meaningful pathways to work.

With an investment of over N6 billion, the programme, first established at Agbara Factory in 2011 and now present in Abaji and Flowergate, has equipped hundreds of young Nigerians with hands-on technical and vocational skills. Delivered through an intensive 18-month curriculum, the training combines classroom learning with practical experience in food technology, engineering, and manufacturing operations, leading to the internationally recognised City & Guilds of London Technicians’ Certification.

In line with its youth empowerment commitment, Nestle Nigeria offered employment opportunities to the graduating trainees, continuing its practice of transitioning 98 per cent of Technical Training Centre graduates into the company.

At the ceremony, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria, encouraged the graduates to embrace the next phase of their journey with confidence.

“As you graduate today, you are stepping into an industry that depends on skill, discipline, innovation, and excellence. The skills you have gained through this programme provide a strong foundation, but your success will depend on your willingness to keep learning, adapting, and applying yourselves. Do not be discouraged by the challenges ahead. Every meaningful career is built step by step, through resilience, curiosity, and consistent performance. We are proud of what you have achieved and confident that you will make valuable contributions to Nestle, the industry, and the country.”

Reflecting on the journey of the Nestle Technical Training Centre, which has produced 289 graduates since inception, Shakiru Lawal, Country Human Resource Manager, Nestle Nigeria, highlighted the programme as a strong example of Nestle’s continued commitment to youth development, employability, and industry-led skills development.

“At Nestle, youth development is not a one-off intervention; it is a long-term commitment to building skills, expanding opportunity, and preparing young people for the future of work. The Nestle Technical Training Centre which has grown from Agbara to Abaji and Flowergate has proven to be talent pipeline for our business and the wider manufacturing sector. Through strong partnerships with ITF, NECA, and the Swiss Embassy, we are giving trainees the exposure, confidence, and workplace readiness they need to succeed,” Lawal said.

With 10 young men and 10 young women graduating from the programme, the ceremony also highlighted the importance of inclusion in technical education.

His Excellency Mr. Patrick Egloff, Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, applauded the equal representation, describing it as a strong message about opportunity and the future of technical professionals.

“One of the most inspiring aspects of today’s ceremony is the clear demonstration that technical excellence belongs equally to young women and young men. The equal representation we see among the graduates today is a powerful message about inclusion, opportunity, and the future of technical professionals.”

The presence of industry partners, community leaders, and government representatives further underscored the collaborative approach behind the programme. Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director General of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association, reaffirmed NECA’s commitment to sustaining its partnership with Nestle Nigeria in driving the continued success of the initiative.

Representatives of other partners, including City & Guilds, also commended the programme and reiterated their support for strengthening technical skills development in Nigeria.

Community leaders, including representatives of the traditional leadership of Abaji led by the Chief of Staff, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Youth and Education, also delivered goodwill messages. They commended Nestle Nigeria for its sustained investment

in youth empowerment, technical education, and community development.

The Nestle Technical Training Initiative remains a key pillar of Nestle Needs YOUth, Nestlé’s global youth initiative launched in 2013 to equip young people with the skills, experience, and opportunities needed to access meaningful employment. Globally, the initiative aims to reach 10 million young people by 2030. In Nigeria, other programmes under this umbrella include the Nestle Nigeria Youth Development Programme, Nesternship, and the Alliance for YOUth, all designed to help young Nigerians build skills, access opportunities, and thrive.