NBS: Healthy Diet Costs Soar Above Headline, Food Inflation as Daily Feeding Hits N1,513

James Emejo in Abuja

The national average cost of maintaining a healthy diet in the country rose to N1,513 per adult per day in February 2026, representing a 3.76 per cent increase from N1,458 recorded in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated yesterday.

By implication, the cost of accessing a healthy diet had outpaced both headline food inflation in the period under review, underscoring deepening pressure on household nutrition as millions struggle with rising food prices.

This was contained in the Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) report, February 2026 which was released by the statistical agency.

The report further showed that the CoHD had maintained a steady upward trajectory over the past year.

Year-on-year, the cost increased by 12.4 per cent from N1,346 in February, largely driven by increases in the prices of starchy staples, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, as well as animal source foods.

According to the NBS, CoHD represents the least expensive combination of locally available foods capable of meeting internationally recognised healthy dietary standards.

The data serves as an important indicator for measuring physical and economic access to nutritious food and is increasingly monitored globally by institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

The NBS gathers monthly retail food price data from 10,534 sources across urban and rural areas nationwide to support the computation of the index.

Findings further indicated that animal source foods remained the most expensive component of a healthy diet in February, accounting for 39 per cent of total CoHD while contributing only 13 per cent of total calories.

Fruits and vegetables were equally identified as among the costliest food groups relative to calories supplied, accounting for 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively of the total cost of a healthy diet.

In contrast, legumes, nuts and seeds emerged as the least expensive food group, accounting for just seven per cent of total cost on average.

According to the statistical agency, rising healthy diet costs have important implications for food security, nutrition planning, agricultural policy and social protection interventions.

The data could help policymakers identify supply bottlenecks in key food groups and design targeted interventions aimed at improving food production, market access and affordability of nutritious foods for vulnerable households.

The report stated, “The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) has been rising steadily over the past year. As of February 2026, the CoHD was 12.4 per cent higher than February 2025, increasing from N1,346 to N1,513. While the price of Starchy staples decreased, all other food groups experienced price increases.

“On a month-on-month basis, the cost increased by 3.76 per cent compared to January 2026 (N1,458). The main factors driving this increase include starchy staples, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, and animal source foods.

Meanwhile, at state level Ekiti, Imo and Abia states recorded the highest cost at N2,075, N2,051, and N1,924 respectively.

Adamawa, Borno and Taraba states accounted for the lowest costs at N979, N1,040 and N1,102 respectively.

At the Zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South-east Zone at N1,889 per day, followed by South-west Zone at N1,786 per day with the lowest recorded in the North-east Zone at N1,160 per day.