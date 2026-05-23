LSSTF Boosts Public Primary Schools in Lagos with Sports Equipment

Before Thursday’s official presentation of sporting equipment to public primary schools in Lagos, a total of 1,020 public primary schools in Lagos have received sporting equipment through the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF).

At the official presentation held on Thursday, May 21, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Chairman of LSSTF, Wahid Oshodi, described the initiative as part of the state government’s commitment to developing sports at the grassroots level.

Oshodi emphasised that the donation reflects the government’s dedication to the future of children and the holistic growth of sports in schools.

“Sports is more than recreation; it is a tool for education, discipline, health, and social cohesion. It teaches teamwork, resilience, and leadership values that align with the THEMES+ Agenda of the present administration, particularly in the areas of Education, Health, and Youth engagement,” he said.

Recalling the situation before the establishment of LSSTF, Oshodi noted that many public institutions lacked basic equipment to introduce pupils to sports such as football, athletics, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, chess, and more.

“Today, LSSTF is taking another decisive step to bridge that gap. In collaboration with private sector partners, we are distributing standardised sports kits and equipment to 1,020 public primary schools across the state. Talent is evenly distributed, but opportunity is not. By equipping our schools, we are creating a pipeline for the next generation of Lagos, Nigerian, and global sports stars,” he added.

He stressed that every child, regardless of background, deserves access to sports, noting that the distribution is not a one-off event. A monitoring framework has been instituted to ensure proper use and maintenance of the equipment, while newly engaged Lagos State coaches are being trained to maximize its impact.

Oshodi expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their unwavering support and prioritisation of grassroots sports development. He urged the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) to put the equipment to effective use in discovering talents from schools.

The Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Olaposi Agunbiade, also appreciated sponsors and called for more support to extend the initiative to all schools in the state.

“To our special guest, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, thank you for your continuous support to LSSTF, education, and youth development in Lagos State. Your commitment to investing in our children through sports inspires us daily. To our partners and sponsors — Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Sterling Bank Ltd, LASACO Assurance, and Chief Kessington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu) — your financial and material contributions turned this vision into reality. We look forward to deeper collaboration going forward,” Agunbiade said.