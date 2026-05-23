Jetour T2 Raises SUV Safety Stakes in Nigeria with 5-Star NCAP Rating

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour has intensified competition in Nigeria’s growing SUV market as its rugged T2 model officially secured the prestigious NCAP 5-Star safety rating — the highest recognition achievable in global crash safety and avoidance technology standards.

The development is expected to strengthen the brand’s position among Nigerian motorists seeking vehicles that combine durability, advanced safety and premium comfort in a market increasingly driven by demand for versatile family and adventure SUVs.

Its accredited dealers spread across Nigeria are Elizade Nigeria Limited, New Era AutoVehicle Services Limited, Kojo Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, Tab Autos Limited, R. T. Briscoe Motors and Mandilas Autos.

Positioned as a bold “super SUV,” the Jetour T2 was designed specifically with Nigerian driving conditions in mind, according to the automaker. In a country where motorists often encounter congested urban roads, long-distance highways and rough rural terrain within the same trip, the T2 is engineered to adapt seamlessly to changing environments.

Safety remains one of the vehicle’s strongest selling points. The SUV comes equipped with a comprehensive airbag system, SRS airbags, parking sensors, rear camera and surround-view monitor.

It also features advanced driver-assistance technologies such as Anti-lock Braking System, Emergency Braking Assist and Auto-Brake Assist, which help detect potential collisions and automatically apply braking when necessary.

Beyond safety, the T2 projects a muscular and commanding presence aimed at drivers looking for both ruggedness and refinement. Jetour says the SUV was built to offer confidence for daily commuting while remaining capable enough for off-road adventures.

Inside, the cabin combines premium comfort with practical space. Measuring 4,785mm in length, 2,006mm in width and 1,880mm in height, the SUV offers generous legroom and headroom for occupants, making it suitable for long-distance travel and family use.

Under the hood, the T2 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 187kW (254hp) and 390Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the setup provides strong acceleration, smooth overtaking capability and enough power to tackle steep inclines and demanding terrains.

A major highlight of the SUV is its advanced multi-terrain capability. The T2 features a BorgWarner sixth-generation four-wheel-drive system and XWD automatic intelligent drivetrain.

Multiple drive modes — including Sport, Eco, Normal, Mud, Rock and X Smart — allow the vehicle to adjust to varying road conditions ranging from muddy rural tracks to sandy and rocky surfaces.

Technology and convenience also feature prominently in the package. A 15.6-inch LCD touchscreen serves as the hub for infotainment, vehicle diagnostics and off-road information.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, intelligent voice commands, cruise control and crawl control are integrated to enhance the driving experience.

Additional features such as remote start, push-button ignition, lane departure warning and blind-spot detection further improve convenience and safety for drivers.

Jetour Nigeria also says it is backing the T2 with a growing nationwide dealership and after-sales support network, including trained technicians, genuine spare parts availability, structured maintenance plans and warranty coverage aimed at boosting long-term ownership confidence.

With the T2, Jetour is seeking to position itself as a brand that understands the realities of Nigerian roads and the increasing appetite among motorists for SUVs that combine adventure, luxury and safety without compromise.