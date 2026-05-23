Carnival Calabar Announces May 31 for Theme Unveiling Event in Lagos

Light Nwobodo

The Carnival Calabar Commission has announced that the annual Carnival Calabar theme unveiling event will be held on May 31, 2026, at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

The theme unveiling event is an annual event by the Cross River State Carnival Commission to announce the theme for the year’s Carnival event. The theme guides the Bands in their choreography and the presentation of the whole Carnival.

The unveiling events allow the state to engage with stakeholders, sponsors and the diplomatic community as part of the preparation for the Annual Carnival.



For the unveiling event, His Excellency, Ambassador Gautier Mignot of European Union, Abuja, will be the Special Guest of Honour and His Excellency, Ambassador Paulo Santos of Portugal as Guest of Honour.

As part of the activities towards the unveiling event, the Chairman of Carnival Calabar Dr. Gabe Onah went on a strategy visit to the new CEO of Multichoice Nigeria Canal + Company – Ms Kemi Okunola and the Executive Director General Entertainment Multichoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola. He was accompanied by the Lead Marketing Consultant of Carnival Calabar, Mary Ephraim Egbas.



The team also briefed Multichoice on plans for digital transformation and streaming to a global audience for this year’s event and the official unveiling of the theme for the 21st carnival Calabar and festival, scheduled to hold on Sunday, 31st May at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

Carnival Calabar is the biggest Street Dance Parade in Africa held every December in Cross River State. It is one of the biggest tourism events in West Africa, drawing millions of visitors to Cross River every year.