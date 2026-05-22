Tinubu to Flag-off AU Combined Maritime Task Force to Strengthen Maritime Security in Gulf of Guinea

Linus Aleke in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will flag-off the African Union (AU) Combined Maritime Task Force as part of efforts to strengthen maritime security in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea, the Nigerian Navy has said.

The initiative is aimed at deepening regional cooperation against piracy, illegal fishing, and other transnational maritime threats across West and Central African waters.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja to commence activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebration, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, disclosed the event would feature an international fleet review at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos.

“We’ll be having an international fleet review at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront. This event will be reviewed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He will personally conduct the trooping and presentation of colours to the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Akinola Olodude, the CNS further revealed that President Tinubu would also commission three new vessels into the Nigerian Navy during the ceremony.

“President Tinubu will flag-off the Combined Maritime Task Force and also commission three vessels into the service of the Nigerian Navy. These vessels are Nigerian Naval Ships. After that, it will be followed by an international exhibition at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront,” he stated.

Explaining the significance of the task force, Abbas said the initiative was established under the auspices of the African Union Peace and Security Council, which formally endorsed the force on April 23, 2025, as a standing and ready-to-deploy maritime force for the Gulf of Guinea.

“It is a multinational approach to combat the transnational organised crimes that we have across the 6,000-kilometre expanse of the Gulf of Guinea. It is headquartered in Lagos, and the President and Commander-in-Chief will flag-off the event to symbolise its operationalisation.

“Countries that have joined in this are Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and, of course, Nigeria,” he added.

Vice Admiral Abbas also disclosed that more than 39 navies, alongside heads of regional and multilateral institutions as well as diplomats, are expected in Lagos for the Navy’s 70th anniversary celebration.

According to him, the celebration represents a major milestone in maritime excellence, regional cooperation, and the Nigerian Navy’s enduring commitment to strengthening security across the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

He noted the Nigerian Navy which started operations with about 250 personnel has grown into one of Africa’s strongest naval forces, with one of the continent’s largest maritime fleets.

He also identified the enhancement of local vessel and shipbuilding capabilities as one of the service’s major achievements over the past 70 years.

The CNS further stated that friendly foreign naval vessels from the Republic of Benin, Brazil, Cameroon and Ghana would participate in the celebrations within the Lagos harbour.

“We will be receiving friendly foreign naval vessels from the Republic of Benin, Brazil, Cameroon and Ghana within the Lagos Harbour. Our friendly participants from these countries will join us for various sporting novelty matches, including basketball, volleyball and golf kitty at the Navy Town Dolphin Golf Course.

“We will welcome our foreign dignitaries through an icebreaker event at Eko Hotel. Notably, we will be receiving heads of African navies from 15 different countries, heads of African air forces from one country, heads of non-African navies from 10 countries, heads of regional military commands, three of them, as well as heads of international and regional organisations,” he said.