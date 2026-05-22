President Tinubu Greets Durosinmi Meseko at 60

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated veteran journalist, media entrepreneur, and party stalwart, Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, on his 60th birthday on May 22, 2026.

The President rejoices with the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) on the milestone, celebrating his lofty achievements in media and communications, community development and governance.

In a statement yesterday, President Tinubu noted the interventions of the former member of the House of Representatives, 2003-2007, in Nigeria’s policy direction and development trajectory, consistently advocating for the welfare of the people.

“Duro Meseko has demonstrated his patriotism as a journalist, entrepreneur, legislator, and party stalwart over the years, bringing his wealth of experience in the media to shape strategic communications that foster understanding among leaders of the governing party, members, and citizens.

“As the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, who is also the Asiwaju of Imososi Kingdom, Duro mobilises people at the grassroots, understands their needs, leads them to the governing party, and ensures they receive appropriate attention.

“As the former parliamentarian marks his 60th birthday, I pray for God’s blessing for him and his family,” President Tinubu said.