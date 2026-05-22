PIA: NMDPRA Engages Stakeholders on Operationalisation of MHCDT for Sustained Host Community Development

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





As part of its commitment to transparency, accountability, and regulatory efficiency, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said it had developed a dedicated Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) Digital Portal.

Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Mr. Rabiu Umar, announced the portal at a stakeholder sensitisation workshop on “Operationalisation of the Midstream Host Community Development Trusts,” organised by NMDPRA in Port Harcourt.

Represented by Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health Safety, Environment and Community, NMDPRA, Umar explained that the portal was designed to support digital registration of trusts, submission of governance documentation, monitoring of statutory contributions, compliance reporting, project tracking, and real-time regulatory oversight.

He said the digital platform represented a major step in the authority’s broader digital transformation agenda.

According to the authority chief, “It will help standardise implementation nationwide, reduce disputes arising from information gaps, improve monitoring capabilities, and strengthen confidence among communities and operators alike.”

Umar explained that the portal will also improve transparency in the administration and utilisation of the Host Community Development Trust Funds.

He expressed delight at the turnout during the workshop, saying the engagement represents another critical milestone in the implementation of one of the most transformative provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the framework for sustainable host community development.

He disclosed that the workshop was designed to “provide clarity on how Host Community Development Trusts are established; governance responsibilities of Trustees and Management Committees; obligations of operators and licensees; administration of the Trust Fund; compliance and reporting requirements; and grievance resolution mechanisms established under the regulations”.

Umar stated, “For decades, host communities have remained central to the sustainability of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

“The PIA therefore introduced the Host Community Development Trust framework to ensure that communities directly impacted by petroleum operations become structured beneficiaries of social and economic development.”

Highlighting the benefits of PIA, Umar said it had promoted peaceful coexistence, created shared prosperity, deepened inclusion and participation, reduced conflict and operational disruptions, and institutionalised sustainable development in host communities.

He added the HCDT framework was not only about community development; but also about national stability, investment confidence, and the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

Umar assured that the authority remained committed to ensuring that the objectives of PIA were fully realised in a manner that benefited the host communities.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, commended NMDPRA for what he described as an important forum to educate and engage the stakeholders who will drive the implementation of the host community development framework under Sections 234 to 257 of PIA.

Dekor stated, “This forum is particularly important because it brings together the two principal groups at the centre of the framework: midstream operators and midstream host communities. Operators need clarity on their statutory obligations, while host communities need to understand their rights, their responsibilities, and the opportunities created by the Act.”

To midstream operators, the federal lawmaker said the trust framework should not be seen only as a compliance duty, but also an investment in operational stability, community confidence, and long-term sustainability.

He said where communities felt respected, included, and fairly treated, operators were more likely to enjoy cooperation, security, and reduced disruptions.

Similarly, to the host communities, Dekor said, “The framework creates an organised channel for development, but it also requires unity, patience, and responsibility.”

He stated that communities must participate constructively, support accountability, protect petroleum infrastructure, and ensure that the benefits of the trust served the wider community.

In her address, Anne Omezi, Director, Environment Management and Host Community, NMDPRA, said the gathering brought together regulators, license holders, community leaders, government representatives, and partners from the private sector to engage and operationalise the Midstream Host Community Development Trusts in a way that was transparent, inclusive, and sustainable.

Omezi stated, “Today marks an important milestone in our collective journey to ensure that host communities are not only recognized but actively empowered through the framework provided by the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

“We are here to build bridges of understanding, foster collaboration, and establish a shared vision for community development.”