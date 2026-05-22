Oba of Benin Tells Rotary International to Help Drive Reparation of 3,000 Artefacts Abroad

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has held high level talks with the Chief Executive officer and Secretary-General of Rotary International, John Hewko, at his palace in Benin City, over the return of over 3000 looted Benin artefacts which are currently with private collectors and some museums abroad.

The artefacts were stolen after British forces invaded the Benin Royal Court in the 1897 expedition.

According to a statement by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare used the opportunity of the visit to call on the Rotarians to leverage their membership strength across the world, and join forces with the Benin Royal Court in driving the cultural advocacy and ensure that the stolen artefacts are returned.

“Many of our artefacts are in the hands of private collectors in America. I know that because I have seen them.

“Members of Rotary club are all over the place. I will like you to join forces to go, engage your European counterparts, inform them that you are collaborating with the Benin Royal Court towards the return of about 3,000 artefacts that are out there”, the monarch pleaded with Hewko.

Earlier in his remarks, Hewko extolled Oba Ewuare’s commitment in promoting peace and mediation over disputes in Edo State and beyond.

He said, “Your Royal Majesty, it is with great pleasure to be here in your Kingdom. I bring you greeting from Rotary International and on behalf of the 1.2 million Rotarians around the world.

“The concept of peace is of extraordinary importance for us. And the good work and the service that we do in your Kingdom. We commend you for continuing to promote peace bringing Communities and the people together, especially in a world that is so divided, many challenges to confront”, Hewko said.