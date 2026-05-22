Labour Party Shifts Primaries to May 30

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Labour Party has rescheduled all its 2027 primary elections to May 30, 2026, from the earlier dates of May 27 and May 29.

In a statement, yesterday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, said the governorship and State Houses of Assembly primaries earlier fixed for May 27, as well as the presidential and National Assembly primaries slated for May 29, would now hold simultaneously on Saturday, May 30.

The party said the adjustment became necessary because the earlier dates coincided with two important national events.

According to the statement, May 27 coincides with the 2026 Eid el-Kabir celebration, while May 29 marks the third anniversary of the inauguration of elected public office holders across the country.

The party said it decided to review the timetable in consideration of the spiritual significance of the Sallah celebration and the national importance of the May 29 anniversary.

It added that the decision would enable members, aspirants, supporters and Nigerians generally to fully participate in the events.

The party, however, regretted any inconvenience the rescheduling might cause to aspirants, stakeholders and supporters, and appealed for understanding and cooperation.