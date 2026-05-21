Nigeria Unveils Landmark Net Zero Investment Plan to Unlock Climate Finance, Power Green Economic Transformation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has taken a major step in its climate and economic transformation agenda with the launch of the country’s first comprehensive Net Zero Investment Plan (NZIP).

The NZIP is a strategic framework expected to unlock billions of dollars in climate finance, stimulate green industrial growth, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The investment roadmap, unveiled in Abuja by the National Council on Climate Change, was designed to convert Nigeria’s climate commitments into concrete, bankable investment opportunities capable of attracting local and international investors.

The initiative comes at a critical period when African countries are under increasing pressure to balance economic growth with climate action amid worsening climate shocks, rising energy demands, desertification, flooding, food insecurity, and growing concerns over the global transition away from fossil fuels.

For Nigeria — Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s leading oil producers — the challenge has been particularly significant. While the country depends heavily on oil revenues to support government spending and foreign exchange earnings, it is also among nations most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

In recent years, devastating floods have displaced millions of Nigerians, destroyed farmlands and infrastructure, and intensified concerns about environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

Against this backdrop, the federal government said the NZIP would provide the financial architecture needed to drive Nigeria’s transition toward net zero emissions by 2060 while protecting economic growth and expanding investment opportunities.

The plan was developed under the NDC Partnership’s “Global Call for NDCs 3.0 and LT-LEDS” initiative with technical support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and funding from the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety through the International Climate Initiative.

Officials said the framework identifies priority sectors for investment, outlines financing requirements, and proposes innovative mechanisms to bridge climate finance gaps that have slowed implementation of green development projects across the country.

The NZIP is also expected to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the increasingly competitive global green economy by aligning climate action with industrialisation, infrastructure development, energy transition, and job creation.

The framework builds on Nigeria’s broader policy direction under the Nigeria Agenda 2050, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and the Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS), all of which form the backbone of the country’s climate and development agenda.

Nigeria formally committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2060 during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021, a pledge widely seen as one of the most ambitious climate commitments by an African oil-producing nation.

Since then, the government has intensified efforts to reposition the economy for a future increasingly shaped by renewable energy, carbon markets, sustainable infrastructure, and green technology investments.

Speaking at the launch, Country Director of GIZ, Markus Wagner, described the investment plan as a major breakthrough in transforming climate ambitions into practical economic opportunities.

According to him, the NZIP goes beyond policy statements by providing a structured framework capable of mobilising both public and private sector financing for sustainable development.

“The launch of the Net Zero Investment Plan is an important step in translating Nigeria’s climate ambitions into practical and bankable investment opportunities,” Wagner said.

He noted that the framework would help create an enabling environment for investments that support innovation, climate resilience, low-carbon industrialisation, and employment generation across key sectors of the economy.

Analysts say the launch of the investment plan could significantly improve investor confidence in Nigeria’s climate agenda at a time when global climate financing is increasingly flowing toward countries with clearly defined transition frameworks and investment-ready projects.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen Nigeria’s standing as a regional climate leader in line with the African Union Agenda 2063, which seeks to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the continent.

With the unveiling of the NZIP, Nigeria joins a growing number of countries seeking to leverage climate action not only as an environmental necessity, but also as a strategic economic opportunity capable of driving long-term growth, competitiveness, and sustainable national development.