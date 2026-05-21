Evelyn Oyome Retains Ikoyi Club Ladies Championship Title

Sunday Ehigiator





Defending champion Evelyn Oyome, has emerged Overall Gross Winner at the 2026 Ikoyi Club Ladies Championship after carding a combined gross score of 170 over two days to retain her crown at the prestigious tournament held recently at the Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, Lagos.

Oyome returned scores of 85 and 85 to finish ahead of Pat Ozoemene, who came first runner-up with a total gross score of 174, while Ifeoma Obata placed second runner-up with 185.

Speaking during the championship, the Lady Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section, Annie Eimiakhena, described the annual tournament as a platform to determine the best female golfer in the club while also promoting friendship, integrity and community impact.

“Today and tomorrow represent our ladies’ championship. The championship occurs once in a year. More or less, we’re trying to see who is the best lady golfer amongst us,” she said.

Eimiakhena noted that participation in the championship was strictly by qualification, adding that about 70 ladies registered for the competition, while guest players also participated in some categories.

“It’s going to be a fun activity and serious because we are striving to get the champion of all champions. We want to see who is the best of the ladies,” she added.

She also stressed the values the club hopes to promote through golf.

“I would like to pass a message of unity. I would like to pass on a message of friendship. I would like to pass on a message of integrity. The golf game is one of integrity. It’s one of camaraderie,” Eimiakhena stated.

The Lady Captain explained that the club’s theme for the year, “Enjoy Golf, Impact Lives,” was aimed at encouraging golfers to positively influence their communities and support those working around the sport, including caddies and professionals.

According to her, the championship featured different handicap divisions, with prizes ranging from airline tickets and golf bags to electronic gadgets and golf apparel donated by sponsors including United Nigeria Airlines, Flour Mills of Nigeria and Keystone Bank.

Oyome, who spoke after successfully defending her title, expressed delight at retaining the championship, describing golf as a lifelong passion that has shaped her physically and mentally.

“I just love it and when I started playing, I made sure I played with the men and with the professionals. I got enlightened with them and I was focused,” she said.

“Golf is life. It’s one of the best sports we have in the world. Coming out again to play golf is a nice memory to my life that I’m alive today and I can move my legs and my hands and my body, and that is what golf needs.”

The multiple-time champion urged younger golfers and fellow competitors to remain committed to improving their game.

“I would like to tell my other contestants to please move up their games, try and be focused, play good golf, get good scores and at the end of the day they will make it,” she said.

Oyome also commended the tournament organisers for putting together what she described as a befitting championship.

In the Overall Gross category, Ronke Iyiola finished sixth with 195, Pauline Onafowokan came fifth with 188, while Seline Hainsworth placed fourth with 188 on countback. Pat Ozoemene claimed first runner-up position with 174, while Oyome clinched the title with 170 to win an airline ticket courtesy of United Nigeria Airlines.

In the Overall Net category, Iveren Nongo emerged second runner-up with a total score of 155, Yemi Afariogun finished first runner-up with 154, while Omowunmi Lakanu won the category with a combined net score of 143.