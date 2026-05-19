  • Tuesday, 19th May, 2026

Relief for Airlines, Passengers as Dangote Refinery Reduces Jet Fuel Price to N1,650

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

• Grants marketers, airline operators 30-day interest-free credit facility, naira-based pricing

Peter Uzoho

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, has reduced the price of its aviation fuel (Jet A1) to N1,650 per litre from N1,750 per litre, in a move aimed at easing cost pressures on airlines and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

The company also offered a 30-day interest-free credit facility backed by bank guarantees (BG) for marketers and airline operators and a shift from a dollar-denominated pricing structure to a naira-based model.

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

These interventions come amid growing concerns over the rising operational costs faced by domestic carriers, with aviation fuel accounting for a significant portion of airline expenses.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly warned that escalating Jet A1 prices were placing severe financial strain on operators and threatening the sustainability of flight operations.

According to the statement, the refinery’s decision is expected to provide relief to airline operators by lowering fuel procurement costs, improving operational stability, and supporting efforts to moderate airfares.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.