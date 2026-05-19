NAFDAC Clears BON Bread after Viral Shelf-life Controversy

Sunday Ehigiator





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cleared the manufacturer of BON Bread of wrongdoing after an investigation into allegations that the bread remained fresh for an unusually long period without spoilage.

The agency, in a statement signed by its Director-General/CEO, Mojisola Adeyeye, explained that investigations confirmed that Food & Food Integrated Company Limited, makers of BON Bread, complied with regulatory and food safety standards.

The controversy began in April after a viral TikTok video posted by one Ms Love Dooshima showed a loaf of bread allegedly remaining free from mould for nearly two months. The video sparked widespread public debate over food preservatives, bread safety, and consumer protection.

Although the complainant did not initially identify the bread brand, BON Bread later acknowledged that the product in question was theirs and described the allegations as misleading.

Reacting to the public concern, NAFDAC said it immediately launched a scientific investigation into the matter.

“NAFDAC has concluded investigations into public concerns regarding the extended shelf life of BON Bread and confirmed that the manufacturer, Food & Food Integrated Company Limited, is in compliance with regulatory standards,” the agency stated.

NAFDAC said its investigation included an inspection of the company’s bakery facility in Abuja, as well as laboratory analysis of bread samples collected from both the production site and the open market.

According to the agency, “Findings revealed that the bread contained calcium propionate, an approved preservative commonly used in bread production, within the permissible limits specified by the Codex Alimentarius, the internationally recognised food standards framework.”

The agency further stated that laboratory tests found no harmful or prohibited substances in the bread samples.

“Laboratory analysis further confirmed that the bread samples did not contain objectionable substances, including bromate or non-nutritive sweeteners,” NAFDAC said.

It added that the company had maintained regulatory compliance since it began operations in 2006 and had successfully undergone several licence renewals without penalties or product recalls.

“The Agency therefore assures the public that Food & Food Integrated Company Limited is not in violation of any NAFDAC regulation,” the statement added.

NAFDAC also urged Nigerians to report concerns about regulated products at any of its offices nationwide to ensure prompt, evidence-based investigations.

Reacting to the outcome of the investigation, BON Bread founder and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Umeagwukadilo, said the company remained committed to quality and transparency.

She noted that all ingredients in the bread were clearly listed on the packaging and stressed that the company was confident in the safety of its products.

“We eat this bread daily with our families and friends and know it never lasts beyond seven days naturally,” she said.

Umeagwukadilo also cautioned Nigerians against accepting all social media claims as facts, noting that the controversy had negatively affected livelihoods linked to the business.

Meanwhile, Dooshima maintained that her action was not targeted at any particular bread brand but was intended to raise awareness about food safety.

“If the results show the bread is safe, we will come out and tell the public,” she said.