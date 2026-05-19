ITF Invests N3.6bn on Business Incubation, Launches Global Certification for Artisans

James Emejo in Abuja





The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) yesterday said it is investing about N3.6 billion on business incubation and capacity training programmes for artisans.

It also announced a major shift in the country’s skills development architecture with the rollout of international certification examinations for artisans under its Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) programme.

This came as the fund commenced a pilot phase to test a new model that moves Nigerian artisans from local training certificates to globally recognised qualifications in partnership with a Turkish accreditation body.

Speaking during the exercise in Abuja, ITF Director, Special Duties, Mr. Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, said over 120,000 trainees are participating in the first batch of examinations across multiple trade areas.

He said the initiative reflected government’s commitment to transforming skills acquisition into a globally competitive framework capable of lifting Nigerian artisans into international labour markets.

He told THISDAY, “We are delivering on what we promised Nigerians. You will recall that the SUPA programme started in 2024 under the directive of the President. It is an initiative we have had to run with diligently as part of a broader national skills reform agenda.

“Today, we are fulfilling one of those promises. What we have here is an internationally recognised education body from Turkey conducting certification examinations for our trainees. This is a pilot phase, but it marks a critical step toward full-scale implementation across the country.”

Alakija explained that the pilot exercise was deliberately concentrated in the FCT to ensure security, coordination, and quality control, while laying the groundwork for nationwide rollout once the system is fully tested and standardised.

He noted that the certification model is designed to ensure Nigerian artisans can work competitively anywhere in the world, adding that the reform is anchored on competence rather than patronage or informal assessment systems.

He said, “If you write and pass this exam on embroidery, auto mechanics, or other trades, it means you can work anywhere in the country and beyond. The essence is to give Nigerian artisans globally competitive certification that reflects real skill, not just attendance.

“This is not arbitrary selection. It is performance-based. It is the certification body that determines competence. That is how we ensure credibility and global acceptance of the qualification.”

The ITF director also disclosed that the programme includes a structured transition pathway that moves successful candidates from theoretical examinations into practical assessments, followed by integration into a digital “marketplace” platform where certified artisans can be matched with real-world job opportunities.

He added that the programme has three exit pathways—international labour mobility, domestic employment opportunities, and business incubation support funded through the intervention support

According to him, “There is a marketplace on our website where certified artisans will be listed. If you need a plumber or an electrician in a location, you can access verified professionals, and there will be feedback mechanisms for quality control.

“We are also investing about N3.6 billion in business incubation. Those who qualify will receive equipment support worth up to N5 million to start their own businesses. This is about creating entrepreneurs, not just job seekers.”

Alakija stressed that Nigeria’s skills challenge was not a lack of training alone, but the absence of globally relevant certification and quality assurance systems, stressing that “ignorance is more expensive than training” in the long run.

He said, “If you don’t train them, you cannot blame them. And if you say training is expensive, try ignorance. Ignorance is even more expensive.

“You can invest millions in equipment, but without trained operators, those machines will be destroyed. There is no amount spent on training that is too much if it delivers productivity.”

Also, Director, Technical and Vocational Skills Training Department, ITF, Mrs. Nancy Ndidi-Amaka Ekong, said the SUPA programme had already impacted over 200,000 artisans since inception, with projections rising significantly as rollout expands nationwide.

She said the intervention is focused not only on technical competence but also on ethics, finishing quality, pricing discipline, and professionalism—areas she identified as major weaknesses among local artisans.

She said, “Our artisans are talented, but many lack finishing quality, ethical discipline, and project management skills. These gaps are why foreign competitors often take over jobs that should belong to Nigerians.”

Ekong explained that poor workmanship, delays, and unethical practices have contributed to declining trust in local artisans, adding that the SUPA programme is designed to reverse that trend through structured retraining and certification.

According to her, “A tailor tells you five days and delivers in six months. Sometimes they change your design or mishandle materials. These are issues of ethics and professionalism.

“We are building a full bouquet of skills—technical, ethical, and managerial—to ensure Nigerian artisans can compete globally and restore trust in their services.”

She added that the FCT pilot will be extended to all 36 states after evaluation, with implementation partnerships involving state governments, private training centres, and accredited institutions capable of meeting international examination standards.

The SUPA programme, a flagship federal government initiative coordinated by the ITF, is designed to upskill, license, and empower 10 million Nigerian artisans through globally benchmarked certification and structured enterprise support systems.