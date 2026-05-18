Sterling Holdings Reports 89% Growth in 2025FY, 52% in Q1 

Kayode Tokede

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, delivering strong earnings growth, balance sheet expansion, and improved capital strength across the Group.

According to a statement by Group CFO, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Adebimpe Olambiwonnu, Gross Earnings for 2025 increased by 44.4per cent to N486.8 billion, representing the strongest performance in the Group’s modern history. Profit Before Tax rose by 89.2per cent to N86.8 billion, while Profit After Tax increased by 74.8per cent to N76.3 billion.

The Group’s balance sheet also strengthened significantly during the year. Total Assets reached N3.91 trillion, Customer Deposits grew to N2.98 trillion, and Loans and Advances closed at N1.41 trillion while Shareholders’ Funds expanded by 40.5per cent to N428.7 billion.

Sterling Financial sustained this momentum into the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with Total Assets crossing the N4 trillion threshold for the first time, reaching N4.07 trillion.

Gross Earnings for Q1 2026 rose by 41.6per cent year-on-year to N134.8 billion, supported by a 36.8per cent increase in Net Interest Income to N64.9 billion.

Operating income reached N93.4 billion during the quarter, while Profit Before Tax increased by 52.8perr cent to N27.9 billion and Profit After Tax rose to N23.4 billion. Shareholders’ Funds strengthened further to N542.5 billion following the successful completion of the Group’s recapitalisation programme.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, Group Managing Director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Yemi Odubiyi, in a statement said: “Our FY2025 and Q1 2026 results reflect continued growth across the Group’s core businesses, supported by disciplined execution, improved operating efficiency, and a strengthened capital position.

The successful completion of our recapitalisation programme positions the Group for the next phase of growth across our commercial banking, non-interest banking, and wealth-management businesses. We remain focused on sustaining growth, strengthening our balance sheet and delivering long-term value across our diversified platform.”

This period represents an important phase in Sterling Financial’s evolution, as the continued growth of Sterling Bank and The Alternative Bank, alongside the expansion of SterlingFI Wealth Management, positioned the Group to compete across multiple segments under a unified Group structure and shared strategic agenda.

The Group enters the rest of 2026 with stronger capital, expanded operating capacity and continued momentum across its banking and wealth-management businesses.