Makanjuola: Quiet Architect of Enduring Legacies Bags Lifetime Achievement Award

During the 2026 University of Leicester Alumni Awards Dinner held at the National Space Centre, London, United Kingdom, last week, one name stood out among the awardees. He is the quintessential Aderemi Makanjuola, the Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group who is one of the most successful business men in Nigeria. Fifty years after exiting his Alma Mater, the prestigious institution recognised alumni whose lives have demonstrated sustained, transformative impact across multiple domains and Makanjuola was chosen. He was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This was a defining moment in the life of this quiet architect of enduring legacies who silently built his empires first in banking, and later dominated the shipping and aviation industries. Oluchi Chibuzor reports

There is a particular breed of Nigerian businessman that the world rarely gets to see. Not because he hides, but because he builds. While others hold press conferences to announce their intentions, he is already laying foundations. While others seek recognition, he is quietly changing the trajectory of institutions, industries, and individual lives. Mr. Aderemi Muyinudeen Makanjuola, Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Chancellor emeritus of Edo State University, and one of the most consequential yet understated figures of his generation, is precisely that breed. He goes simply by “Mr.” A deliberate choice, perhaps, for a man who holds multiple honorary doctorates and national distinctions but prefers the unadorned title that reminds him, and those around him, of where he started. There is no grandiosity in this man’s presentation. And yet, the evidence of his life’s work is written in lecture theatres, diagnostic laboratories, trained pilots, healed patients, employed youth, and a publicly listed company that has fundamentally reshaped West Africa’s aviation and marine logistics landscape. To understand Aderemi Makanjuola is to understand that legacy is not built in a single dramatic moment. It is assembled, slowly and deliberately, across decades of smart decisions, disciplined investment, and an almost stubborn insistence on giving back.

THE MAKING OF A MIND

Born in Lagos on the 24th of November, 1948, Aderemi Makanjuola’s intellectual formation began in earnest at Ahmadiyya College, Agege, Lagos where he rose to become Senior Prefect in the 1969/70 academic year. It was an early signal of the leadership character that would define his entire life, chosen by peers and teachers alike not because he was the loudest, but because he was the most reliable. His path to higher education took him first to the University of Sofia in Bulgaria in 1971 for language studies, an experience that planted in him an appreciation for cultural breadth and intellectual curiosity that few Nigerian professionals of his era could claim. From Sofia, he arrived at the University of Leicester, England, in 1973, where he read Economics, graduating in 1976 with a BA (Honours), Second Class Upper Division. A year later, he completed a Master of Science in Manpower Planning under Management Science at the University of Manchester. These were not merely credentials. They were the architecture of a worldview. A young Nigerian man, moving through Europe in the mid-1970s, absorbing not just coursework but context, understanding how economies were structured, how institutions functioned, how capital flowed, and how nations could be built. He returned to Nigeria in 1977 not with arrogance, but with tools. “My connection to Leicester runs deep. My eldest son followed in my footsteps at that same institution. And the friendships I made there, fifty years ago, are still very much alive today. Some of those same friends are here in this room tonight. That is not coincidence. That is the measure of an institution, and the measure of what bonds forged in youth can endure.” Aderemi Makanjuola, remarked during his accceptance Speech at the University of Leicester Alumni Awards, 2026

LEARNING TO READ MONEY AND MEN

If his academic years built the mind, his banking career built the instincts. Starting as a Youth Corps member at Union Bank of Nigeria’s Kano branch in December 1977, Makanjuola would spend more than two decades in the financial sector, rising through the ranks with a patience and precision that marked everything he would later do. From Corporate Finance Officer to Sub-Manager, from Assistant Manager to Deputy Manager in Recruitment and Manpower Planning, each role added a layer of institutional knowledge. He understood credit, people, and organisations from the inside out. By the time he moved to DEVCOM Merchant Bank as Assistant General Manager in 1989, he was no longer simply a banker. He was an operator, a strategist, a builder of teams. His ascent at DEVCOM was swift and logical: General Manager in 1990, Executive Director in 1992, and Executive Vice-Chairman by 1994. He also served as Chairman of FBNBank Senegal from 2014 to 2020, extending his financial governance footprint across West Africa’s Francophone corridor. Two decades in banking gave Makanjuola something more valuable than a title: the ability to identify opportunity before it became obvious. When the Nigerian oil and gas sector began to demand serious logistics infrastructure in the late 1990s, he saw it before almost anyone else did.

BUILDING WEST AFRICA’S LOGISTICS BACKBONE

In 1999, at the age of fifty-one, Aderemi Makanjuola made a pivot that most seasoned bankers would consider reckless. He walked away from the security of executive banking to build something from scratch. Beginning with Le Global Oilfield Services and then Caverton Marine Limited, he entered the offshore logistics space with the conviction that Nigeria’s extractive economy would eventually demand world-class aviation and marine support, and that a Nigerian company could and should provide it. He was right. Caverton Helicopters Limited followed in 2002, and in 2008, he formally consolidated his ventures into Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc. By May 2014, Caverton achieved a milestone that few founder-led logistics companies in Africa had reached: a listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It was not merely a financial event. It was a statement, that Nigerian enterprise, built with discipline and vision, could stand on the floor of a public market and invite the nation to share in what had been created. Today, Caverton Offshore Support Group is recognised as one of West Africa’s most critical providers of integrated marine and aviation logistics. Its helicopters transport personnel to offshore oil platforms. Its vessels supply rigs across the Atlantic. Its training facilities, including the first full-flight helicopter simulator in sub-Saharan Africa, have produced pilots and engineers who now power the entire sector and sought after in Nigeria, West Africa and globally. And through it all, Makanjuola invited his children to serve as directors and staff of the companies he founded. This was not nepotism; it was succession planning in the most honest sense, a deliberate transfer of knowledge, responsibility, and vision from one generation to the next. A family company, yes. But one with the governance architecture of a public institution.

THE LAGOS EXPERIMENT

Not all of Makanjuola’s most consequential contributions are measured in share prices or corporate milestones. Some are measured in the number of crimes that did not happen. In 2007, when then-Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State was grappling with a city-wide security crisis and sought private sector collaboration, Aderemi Makanjuola became the pioneer Chairman of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), a post he would hold for eight years, from 2007 to 2015. The LSSTF was a genuinely innovative model: a public-private partnership, established by law, that would harness the resources and urgency of the private sector to fund and modernise security infrastructure across Nigeria’s most populous state. It was not a glamorous assignment. There were no ribbon cuttings, no branded announcements. The work was patient, unglamorous, and often invisible. Yet the infrastructure built and sustained under his chairmanship, the equipment procured, the personnel trained, the coordination frameworks established, would go on to save lives across Lagos for years after his tenure ended. It was perhaps the purest expression of Makanjuola’s character: choosing the assignment where he could do the most good, rather than the one that would generate the most visibility.

EDUCATION AS MOST DURABLE INVESTMENT

If you walk into a lecture theatre at the Federal University of Technology, Minna; or at Summit University, Offa; or at Lagos State University, and thousands of students are seated before a lecturer, absorbing knowledge that will shape their futures, you may not know that the building around them was made possible by one man’s conviction that education is the most durable investment a human being can make in their country. Between 2014 and 2018, Aderemi Makanjuola donated 500-seater lecture theatres to three Nigerian universities. Not plaques. Not endowments in name only. Actual structures, fully equipped, immediately functional, filling a gap that years of underfunding had left yawning across Nigeria’s higher education system. He did not stop there. In 2019 and 2020, he funded state-of-the-art Molecular Biology Diagnostic Laboratories at Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) and at Edo State University, Uzairue, institutions that now have the capacity to diagnose diseases with precision that previously required referral to private facilities or trips abroad. He donated dialysis machines to St. Nicholas Hospital. He funded scholarships. He quietly trained over 200 pilots and engineers through Caverton’s aviation infrastructure. In 2019, he accepted the appointment as Chancellor of Edo State University, Uzairue, a role he approached not as an honorary title but as an active responsibility. In a gesture that captured his entire philosophy in a single act, he pledged automatic employment to the university’s best-graduating student each year. Not a scholarship to study further. Not a certificate of commendation. Employment. The most practical gift a young person at the threshold of adult life can receive. His approach reflects a lifelong belief that education should open doors, not only to knowledge, but to opportunity.” University of Leicester, Nomination Bio for Lifetime Achievement Award, 2026 reads. He has also given back directly to the institution that shaped him. The University of Leicester’s Student Support Fund has benefited from his generosity, completing a circle that began when a young man from Lagos arrived on an English campus in 1973, carrying ambition and a conviction that the world was larger than anyone had yet shown him.

RECOGNISED BY THOSE WHO KNEW HIM

On the evening of the 14th of May, 2026, at the National Space Centre in Leicester, one of the most extraordinary venues in the United Kingdom, a cathedral of human curiosity, Aderemi Makanjuola received the University of Leicester’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Alumni Awards Dinner. Surrounded by his ex-classmates, friends and immediate family led by the matriarch, Alhaja Yoyinsola Makanjuola and his equally successful children, Olabode, Niyi, Rotimi while the jewel of the family, Lolade was unavoidably absent. The award, judged by the Advancement Awards Sub-Committee and nominated by colleagues at the university, recognises alumni whose lives have demonstrated sustained, transformative impact across multiple domains. It is not given lightly. And in the case of Makanjuola, it could not have found a more deserving recipient. Standing before the room, fifty years after he walked out of that university as a young Economics graduate with an Upper Second and a world to conquer, he spoke with characteristic understatement. He thanked the Alumni Relations team. He acknowledged his wife, whom he had married in the same year he graduated. He remembered his friends, half a century of friendship, still intact. He mentioned his eldest son, who had followed him to Leicester. He expressed gratitude and renewed commitment. What he did not do was list his achievements. He did not need to. The room already knew. And for those who did not, the life speaks for itself.

MEASURE OF SILENT ACHIEVER

The University of Leicester’s official biography of Mr. Makanjuola, prepared for the awards announcement, describes him as “widely regarded as a ‘silent achiever,’ whose influence is felt through the institutions he has strengthened and the countless lives uplifted by his generosity.” Silence, in this context, is not absence. It is discipline. It is the choice to let the work speak, to invest in outcomes rather than optics, to care more about what endures than what trends. In a national culture that often confuses loudness with leadership, and visibility with value, Aderemi Makanjuola has modelled a different way. He is a man who spent over two decades in banking before deciding, at fifty, that he still had the energy and vision to build something entirely new. He built into a publicly listed company without losing his personal compass. Makanjuola chose to chair a security trust fund when he could have spent those same years on leisure. He built lecture theatres at three universities when he could have simply written cheques to his alma mater. Makanjuola trained two hundred pilots and engineers when he could have imported the expertise. He married his wife in 1976 and stood beside her, fifty years later, in a planetarium in Leicester, receiving the ultimate recognition from the institution that first gave him his wings. This is not the story of a man who happened to succeed. It is the story of a man who decided, at each turning point, to do the harder thing, the thing that would matter not just to him, but to Nigeria, to the sector, to the next generation.

He is a Lagos man, in the most complete sense: global in exposure, local in commitment, fierce in ambition, elegant in execution.

LEGACY STILL IN MOTION

At seventy-seven years of age, Aderemi Muyinudeen Makanjuola is not a man looking backwards. The companies he founded are still active. The institutions he supported are still producing graduates. The pilots he trained are still flying. The diagnostic laboratories he built are still diagnosing. The security infrastructure he helped construct is still protecting lives. His legacy is not archived. It is operational. And perhaps that is the most eloquent tribute one can pay to a man like this: not that he has left something behind, but that everything he built is still standing, still serving, still moving, carrying forward the quiet, insistent force of a man who simply refused to stop building. The world has many loud leaders. Nigeria has given the world a quiet architect. And the buildings he has raised, in steel, in human capital, in reformed institutions, in transformed lives, will outlast the noise of this particular era by generations.