Kasi Set to Launch Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centres in Lagos

Emma Okonji

Kasi Cloud, will tomorrow, launch its LOS1 Data Centre in Lagos, the single largest data centre in West Africa, designed to deliver AI-era performance, hyperscale capacity and intelligent connectivity for the world’s digital leaders.

It is positioned as the first Artificial Intelligence ready (AI-ready) data centre in Nigeria that is scalable at speed and will drive digital transformation in Africa, from Nigeria.

The LOS1 Data Centre is the first building of the four facilities that will be constructed on the 4.2 hectares of land located along the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend, the Founder and CEO, Kasi Cloud Data Centres, Mr. Johnson Agogbua, said LOS1 would bring together, leading global and local partners from hyperscale cloud platforms and connectivity providers to renewable energy innovators.

According to him, Kasi Cloud is building Africa’s connected digital core, powered by intelligent infrastructure and clean energy.

Giving details of the specifications, Agogbua said Kasi Cloud Data Centres has four floors and a roof-top, with a total of eight data halls (two per floor) and each floor has between 400 and 760 racks in the main data halls and another 160 racks for the high density AI halls with modular design for phased expansion.

According to him, the data centre is powered by 100 megawatts (MW) capacity, with eight megawatts dedicated to each floor, making it 32 MW total capacities for the four floors.

In the area of connectivity and cooling, Agogbua said the facility has four diverse fibre routes, dual MMRs and Kasi Fabric integration, with N-plus 2 chilled-water system, liquid-ready for AI workloads.