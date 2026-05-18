  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

LOTUS Bank Partners FG on CNG & EV Green Mobility Initiative

Business | 3 seconds ago

LOTUS Bank, a leading non-interest banking and financial advisory services provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Presidential Initiative on CNG & EV (Pi-CNG & EV) during the launching of the Northern Corridor of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicle (EV) Programme in Kano State.

The initiative by the government is designed to accelerate the adoption of cleaner, more affordable and sustainable mobility alternatives through the expansion of CNG and EV infrastructure nationwide.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadeja, who represented the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, described the initiative as a critical economic strategy aimed at reducing transportation costs, strengthening energy security and improving the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “Transportation costs affect everything — food prices, manufacturing, logistics and ultimately the lives of ordinary Nigerians. This initiative is not just an energy policy; it is an economic strategy for national growth.”

As part of the collaboration framework, LOTUS Bank is supporting the development of financing solutions across the CNG value chain, including integrated energy hubs, clean mobility asset acquisition, fleet conversion and infrastructure financing for businesses and institutional participants within the ecosystem.

In his remarks, the bank’s Managing Director-CEO, Dr. Isiaka Ajani-Lawal, maintained LOTUS Bank remained fully committed to supporting transformative and sustainable initiatives capable of delivering long-term economic and social impacts on Nigerians and the nation’s economy.

The seasoned banker, who was represented by the bank’s Regional Head, Northeast and Northwest, Nazif Ibrahim, assured: “At LOTUS Bank, we believe sustainable finance must go beyond banking transactions to creating meaningful impact within communities and sectors critical to national growth.

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