  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

Firm Emerge System Integrator for Nigeria’s e-invoicing Platform

Business | 3 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has authorised Upperlink Limited as the System Integrator on Nigeria’s national e-invoicing platform, even as the company will support businesses while Nigeria advances the phased implementation of mandatory electronic invoicing.

The Managing Director of Upperlink, Mr. Olusegun Akano, said the company’s authorisation as a System Integrator, would reflect its long-standing strength in enterprise technology, digital infrastructure, and nationally scaled service delivery. The company has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s premier indigenous technology firms. 

‘’We have delivered secure, scalable, and easy-to-use platforms for business, government, financial services, and digital transformation initiatives. We are licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] as a Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) and operate as an aggregator to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). This underscores our depth in regulated payment infrastructure and transaction technology. We are the first ICANN-accredited registrar in Nigeria. This is our additional capability in digital infrastructure and cloud-related services,’’ Akano explained.

Shedding light on the NRS’s mandate, the Chief Marketing Officer, Upperlink, Mr. Opeyemi Oni, said the NRS approval has strengthened Upperlink’s commitment to, “helping Nigerian businesses comply seamlessly with the new e-Invoicing framework while reducing operational friction, improving transparency, and enabling trusted digital record keeping across the eco system.”

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