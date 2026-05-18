CRC Credit Bureau Emerges Best in Nigeria 

Kayode Tokede

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has been named the Best Credit Bureau in Nigeria by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) for the seventh consecutive year, in the CFI.co Professional Services Awards 2026. This latest recognition extends what is now an unbroken run of excellence that spans nearly a decade, further cementing CRC Credit Bureau’s standing as the foremost credit information services provider in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

The CFI.co awards are among the most respected in the global financial services industry. Recipients are selected by an independent judging panel that evaluates institutions on the strength of their products and services, quality of innovation, customer engagement, operational efficiency, and overall contribution to the development of the financial ecosystem in their markets.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Dr. Tunde Popoola, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition for the seventh year in a row. This award does not belong to any one person or department, it belongs to our entire team, whose dedication and commitment to excellence make achievements like this possible.

It also belongs to our customers and institutional partners, whose confidence in our services is the engine that drives us forward every day. We remain absolutely committed to our purpose of setting the standard for financial empowerment and informed decision-making, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.”

With a data repository of over 60 million unique data subjects and approximately 160 million credit facility records as at early 2026, CRC Credit Bureau remains the largest single-unit private credit bureau in Nigeria and on the African continent.