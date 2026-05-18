Experts Highlight Massive Growth Potential in Global Retail Ecosystem

Emma Okonji

Experts in the Q-commerce ecosystem, including Glovo, have highlighted significant growth potential in the global retail sector.

This was part of the submissions made by speakers at the recent annual Retail Media Day hosted by Glovo in Barcelona.

The event featured a wide-ranging discussion from industry experts on major industry trends and developments, including Glovo’s growth plans for the coming months.

Leading the discussion, Glovo co-founder, Sacha Michaud, explained that retail media is becoming an increasingly core pillar of the modern digital advertising ecosystem, with advertisers now seeking more accountable, commerce-led media strategies.

“People realise that they can order from local stores through Glovo, a snowball effect will happen: we will become top of mind,” Michaud said.

In a joint presentation delivered by trio of Connie Kwok (VP of Q-commerce), Alex Menal (VP of Marketing), and Victor Roca (Director of Ads Product and Retail Media), they discussed Glovo’s approach to strategic themes such as product, customer understanding, and Q-commerce leadership while presenting the new value proposition for brands to advertise through four new in-app advertising opportunities: segmentation, direct links, video stories, and product cross-sell.

One of the presenters, Kwok, who leads Q-commerce for one of the leading global companies driving industry innovation, defined Glovo’s value proposition as providing ultimate convenience and choice, stating that “having the mall in your pocket” is the final goal.

Speaking during the session, Menal highlighted how Glovo has successfully marketed itself to customers worldwide, including Nigeria, positioning itself as a global leader in Q-Commerce.

He shared a very ambitious vision of how Q-Commerce could equal the value that

food currently provides to Glovo’s business, based on its growing run rate, new feature opportunities, and AI applications.

Also speaking, founder of Adcelerator and the former CEO of Publicis Group, Andrea Di Fonzo, said experience was needed in scaling complex service platforms and driving sustained growth for companies in the retail sector.

Fonzo stated that brands have to ensure their advertising is placed in places they don’t know, because if they only communicate in the stages they know, they will miss out on a whole new set of audiences looking elsewhere.