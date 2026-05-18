SERAP Urges INEC to Probe Alleged N800bn FAAC Diversion for Campaign Funding

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, to investigate allegations that governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress diverted about N800 billion from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) funds.

SERAP alleged the funds were used for political and campaign purposes, urging INEC to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims and ensure transparency in political financing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a letter dated May 16, 2026, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged INEC to conduct a “prompt, thorough, impartial, independent, transparent and effective investigation” into the allegations.

SERAP also asked the electoral body to compel the governors and the APC to disclose details of all contributions allegedly made to any campaign fund, including the identities of donors and the lawful sources of the funds.

The group further urged INEC to work with anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to ensure that sanctions are imposed where violations are established, including prosecution, fines and forfeiture of unlawful contributions.

According to SERAP, the allegations raise serious concerns about political finance transparency, electoral integrity and the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely participate in governance.

“The abuse of state resources for electoral advantage undermines democratic integrity and public trust. Fairness, transparency and accountability in political or campaign finance are essential safeguards against corruption, state capture and undue influence in democratic processes,” the organisation said.

SERAP noted that opaque political financing remains a major gateway for corruption and weakens democratic legitimacy, stressing that Nigerians have a right to know the sources of funding for political parties and candidates.

The organisation also called on INEC to begin a formal review into compliance with Section 91 of the Electoral Act by political parties and candidates, particularly regarding the sources and scale of campaign financing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Citing media reports, SERAP alleged that APC governors were making monthly contributions from their FAAC allocations into a dedicated campaign fund to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The group warned that any diversion or opaque use of public funds for political purposes could threaten the credibility of the 2027 elections and distort the democratic process.

“Where public resources are allegedly diverted or deployed for political and campaign purposes, the result is not merely financial impropriety — it is a direct distortion of electoral competition,” SERAP stated.

The organisation referenced provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, noting that Section 91 empowers INEC to regulate political donations, demand disclosure of funding sources and impose penalties on violators.

According to SERAP, political parties that exceed donation limits risk fines of up to N10 million and forfeiture of excess funds, while individuals who breach the limits may face penalties amounting to five times the excess contribution.

The rights group also cited constitutional provisions and international treaties, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to support its position on electoral transparency and accountability.

SERAP gave INEC seven days to act on its demands, warning that it would take legal action in the public interest if the commission failed to respond.