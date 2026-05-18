Oporoma Youths Hail Diri over New Bridge, Seek Support for Kinsman 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Some concerned youths of Oporoma community in Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, have commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his development initiatives in the area, particularly acknowledging projects like the Yenagoa-Oporoma road and bridge.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Tari Longlife; Secretary, Ezekiel Etika, and Youth Leader Tarila Asegbe, also praised the governor for the provision of a soundproof generator, and the establishment of the Oporoma Referral Hospital.

They, however, made a special appeal to the governor and other stakeholders, including elders, leaders, youths, and women in the area to show support for their own leader, Tarakiri Ogboin during the upcoming APC primaries for the State House of Assembly.

They said that this support will foster unity, strength, and peaceful coexistence between the two wards in the constituency.

The group emphasised that there is no established zoning arrangement in Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, clarifying that zoning is only applicable to the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

They pointed out that communities in Tarakiri Clan Ward 2, have historically held significant political positions, including commissioner roles and the governor’s representative office.

Highlighting the voting influence of Oporoma, the youths stressed that the collective impact of Tarakiri Clan cannot be equated to Oporoma town alone, let alone Oporoma Clan. They noted that since 1999, only one individual from Oporoma, Hon. Target Segibo, has served a single term in the assembly seat.

The group also recalled the tenure of Hon. Kalabo Hawkins from Onyoma and Hon. Obolo Bubou from Luduon, emphasising the need to consider a candidate from Oporoma for the assembly seat this time.

Furthermore, they mentioned the history of Tarakiri Clan in Ward 2, holding the commissioner post and expressed concern that overlooking Ogboin’s aspirations could negatively impact the APC in Southern Ijaw Constituency 2.