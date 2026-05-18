High Impact Conference for Educators Postponed to June  6

Sunday Okobi

The 2026 High Impact Conference (HICE) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced that the conference will now take place on June 6 in Asaba, Delta State.

The postponement, according to a statement issued yesterday by Convener of HICE, Mrs. Uche Monu, follows the passing of her family member.

The NDDC has, however, officially endorsed and pledged full support for the event that is organised by Explore Foundation.

With the theme: ‘Empowering Educators: The Path to Transformation’, the HICE 2026 conference, originally set for April 11, aims to equip educators with tools, knowledge, and motivation to drive positive change in classrooms and beyond. It will emphasise inclusive learning environments, teacher leadership, and collaboration, with a focus on improving public education across Nigeria, the statement added.

According to the statement, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said: “Education is the foundation of a nation’s future. At NDDC, we recognise the critical role educators play in shaping the next generation.

“By endorsing and supporting the HICE 2026, we are contributing to the transformation of education in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.”

Ogbuku described the conference as an essential platform to empower educators and create lasting change in the education sector.

Meanwhile, HICE Convener, Mrs. Monu, confirmed that this year’s edition would unite over 500 educators, administrators, policymakers, and thought leaders from across Nigeria in a shared commitment to reshape the future of education in the country.

Monu emphasised that the event would feature innovative pedagogies, actionable strategies for enhancing teaching practices, and ample networking opportunities, providing participants with the resources they need to become leaders of change.

She stated that the NDDC’s commitment to supporting HICE 2026 aligns with its broader mission to promote sustainable development in the Niger Delta region through strategic partnerships.

“By aligning with The Explore Foundation, the NDDC aims to amplify its efforts to improve education, foster inclusivity, and support local communities.

“The HICE 2026 will serve as a critical gathering of key stakeholders in the education sector, including educators, administrators, policymakers, and non-governmental organisations.

“This free event is designed to provide tools for educators to enhance their teaching practices, improve student outcomes, and contribute to the larger goal of transforming Nigeria’s educational system.

“Through its sponsorship of HICE 2026, NDDC aims to support professional development, promote inclusivity, and enhance educational leadership,” Monu stated.

On his own, the Chairman of NDDC, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said: “The NDDC’s support for HICE 2026 is a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of education in the Niger Delta and beyond.

“By partnering the Explore Foundation, we are ensuring that the educators of tomorrow have the resources, training, and inspiration they need to drive sustainable development in the region.”

The NDDC encouraged other organisations, corporate bodies, and individuals to join the noble cause by supporting HICE 2026. “The commission’s partnership is a step toward creating an empowered and educated workforce capable of addressing the challenges of today and tomorrow,” the Commission said.