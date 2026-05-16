  • Saturday, 16th May, 2026

Union Bank Commemorates 2026 International Day of the Boy Child with School Visit 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago
Union Bank

Union Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria, as part of its activities to mark the 2026 International Day of the Boy Child and in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility commitments, recently visited CMS Grammar School. Located in Bariga, Lagos, it is one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious boys’ secondary schools.

During the visit, a delegation from the Bank, led by Head of Corporate Banking and school alumnus Ali Kadiri, engaged with the school management and students to explore partnership opportunities and support for their educational initiatives. 

As part of the engagement, Union Bank donated educational materials, including books and school bags, further demonstrating its commitment to student development.

The bank subsequently hosted the students alongside their counterparts from Methodist Boys High School, at its head office in Marina, Lagos, where it organised a special programme focused   on   equipping   them   with   practical   knowledge   and   lifelong   skills   to   support   their personal development, academic advancement, and future aspirations.

Speaking during the visit, Union Bank Head of Corporate Banking Ali Kadiri, commended the school management for its enduring commitment to academic excellence and the character development of its students.

He said, “I am delighted by  the   school   management’s   sustained   commitment   to   nurturing   and  developing the next generation of male leaders. As an alumnus of this distinguished institution,  I am encouraged by the remarkable progress it has made in advancing both the academic and character development of these young men. Union Bank is honoured to commemorate this  special day with the school as we continue to support initiatives that promote the growth,  well-being, and future success of the boy child.”

Union Bank remains committed to advancing the development and welfare of boys across Nigeria   and   will  continue   to   collaborate   with   institutions   and   stakeholders   whose   efforts support inclusive learning and lasting opportunities. 

This commitment aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

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