Sanmi Michaels, The Rockers Band Set for US Tour

Tosin Clegg

Sanmi Michaels, one of the leading figures in contemporary highlife music, is set to take his sound to the United States this summer alongside his Rockers Band.

In preparation for this tour, Samuel Ekundayo of Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment LLC takes center stage, poised to give many across the US a dose of Michael’s musical artistry, as this would further cement his place at the top of the genre.

The highlife maestro and his band are known for blending rich traditional rhythms with modern production, which has helped build a loyal following across Nigeria and beyond.

Many are drawn to the authenticity and energy of his live performances, which he also plans to replicate even better during his tour.

The promoter has also revealed that the upcoming tour will span multiple cities, showcasing not just his catalogue, but the depth and dynamism of his band’s instrumentation.

Expected off his performances are some of the songs off his albums released between 2020 and 2026 are expected to be off his performances, such as Elite Owambe Experience, Osuba, Mokore, Serio, Owo Oluwa, and Osuba. His rise has been powered by a string of successful singles that have consistently dominated radio airplay and streaming platforms.

Sanmi Michaels has confidently shared that fans across the US should expect something magnificent and special as he and his band will be offering the very best of good music.

He further stated that, “It’s been weeks into months of preparations and planning, and we all know what that means. It’s going to be magic and an experience many won’t get relieved of in a long time.”

Over the years, his tracks as well as albums have topped charts earning him multimillions of naira in revenues across digital and streaming platforms. His work has also enjoyed impressive chart runs, often climbing to top positions and remaining there for extended periods. Attesting to his work and how far he has come with his band he boasts of nominations, recognitions and wins from Yomafa Global Award, Maya Awards among other prestigious awarding platforms.