Oyeyemi Delivers 10th Anniversary Lecture

Bennett Oghifo

The Publisher of City Business News Online, Mr Moses Ebosele, has announced plans to commemorate the organisation’s 10th anniversary with a high-level lecture scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Rockview Hotels, Apapa, Lagos by 10:00am.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary celebration, Ebosele said the milestone reflects a decade of impactful Business News reporting, commitment to credible business Journalism, industry-focused reporting, and support for economic development in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the highlight of the event would be a keynote lecture titled: “Logistics As The Engine Room Of Nigeria’s Economy,” to be delivered by Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, OFR, mni, NPOM, FCILT.

Dr. Oyeyemi, a respected authority in transportation and logistics management, is the immediate past Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the current President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

According to Ebosele, the anniversary event is expected to attract key stakeholders from government, the private sector, industry regulatory agencies, and the media.

Among dignitaries and organisations expected at the event are the founder of ABC Transport PLC, Mr Frank Nneji, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NCS), representative of Banks, foremost auto firms, among others.

Ebosele noted that the event would also provide a platform for meaningful discussions on the role of logistics, transportation, and supply chain systems in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and competitiveness.

He expressed appreciation to staff, readers, partners, stakeholders, and advertisers for their support over the past decade, reaffirming City Business News’ commitment to excellence, professionalism, and impactful journalism.