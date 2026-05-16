Iwari Brown: Tourism Is Powerful Tool for Cultural Exchange, National Devt.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Anufly Travels and Toursm, Iwari Anuoluwapo Brown, speaks about Nigerian tourism products, especially traditional and cultural festivals that showcase the rich heritage, culture, and diversity of Nigeria, among others. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts:

You have been taking tourists on guided tours within and outside Nigeria. Can you share your experience?

Over the years, I have had the privilege of taking tourists on guided tours both within Nigeria and internationally, and the experience has been deeply rewarding and impactful. My journey in tourism has exposed me to different cultures, people, traditions, and destinations, while also giving me the opportunity to promote the beauty of Nigeria to the world.

One of the most fulfilling parts of my experience is showcasing Nigeria’s rich tourism potential — from our cultural heritage and traditional festivals to nature, food, music, and hospitality. I have actively promoted cultural tourism events, especially festivals such as Osun-osogbo, World Egungun Festival-Ibadan, Olojo Festival, Ojude Oba Festival, Carnival Calabar to mention but a few that preserve and celebrate African traditions. Seeing international and local tourists appreciate our culture always reminds me that tourism is a powerful tool for cultural exchange and national development.

Handling tours outside Nigeria has also broadened my perspective as a seasoned travel operator. Organising trips across Africa and beyond has taught me the importance of proper planning, customer satisfaction, adaptability, and understanding different travel needs. Every destination comes with its own unique experience, and helping travellers create unforgettable memories is something I take seriously.

Tourism for me is beyond business; it is about connecting people, creating experiences, and changing perceptions about destinations — especially Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Through every trip and every tour, I continue to learn, grow, and contribute my quota to the development and promotion of tourism.

Nigeria still remains attractive to both local and foreign tourists who want to explore. What are the attractions?

Nigeria is a richly blessed country, blessed in culture and its diversity, blessed in traditional practices and also adorned with so many naturally landscaped attractions. Nigeria is so big. I will segment the attractions into the different zones. Attractions from the South-west Region include: Olumo Rock, Olumirin Waterfall, Aiyekunugba Waterfall, Arinta Waterfall, Ikogosi Warm Spring of cold and warm water, Abanijorin Mountain, suspended Iyake Lake on Ado Hills, Idere Hill and Idanre Hills. Other attractions attached to history in South-west are: Bowers Tower, Cocoa House, Opaoranmiyan, Moremi, Ajasoro Monument, Susan Wengers Home, Badagry-Point of No Return and many others.

In the South-east zone, you have the Awhum Waterfall, Oguta Lake, Ogbunike Cave, Nike Lake, Orsu Waterfall Awgunta, Arochukwu Waterfall, Akpoha Crush Rock, Agulu Lake Ikirike Hill, Crush Rock, Azumini Blue River, Ezimo Waterfall, Ogba Ukwu Cave and Waterfall, Owerre Ezikala, Ululo Lake Ugbo. Attractions attached to history are War Museum and Ojukwu Bunker.

From South-South zone, you have Obudu Mountain Resort, Grotto Waterfall, Igaga Waterfall, Twin Waterfall, Cataract Waterfall, Agbokim Waterfall, Kwafalls, Mfamsong Waterfall, Afi Mountains. And some attractions in history include: Mary Slessors Home , Creek Town, National Museum Calabar Slave Museum (Point of No Return), Fineman Nature Park, Orashi Forest Reserve.

In the Northern/North-central Region you have Owu Waterfall, Yankari Game Reserve, Yusufari Desert, Ramin Saura, Matsirga Falls, Gurara Falls, Mambilla Plateau, Gbi Lake and many others.

What challenges do you encounter?

Working in the tourism and travel industry comes with its own challenges, especially when organising guided tours both within Nigeria and internationally. One major challenge I have encountered is logistics and coordination — managing flights, hotel bookings, transportation, visas, and tour schedules for different travellers at the same time. In this industry, even a little mistake can affect an entire trip experience. I have tackled this by improving planning systems, working with reliable partners across the continent, and always having backup plans in place. Another challenge is changing perceptions about tourism in Nigeria. Many people underestimate the tourism potential of the country or focus only on negative narratives. Also as Nigerians we are yet to really appreciate what tourism is all about, As someone passionate about promoting Nigerian tourism products, culture, and festivals, I have consistently used social media, storytelling, and organised experiences to showcase the beauty, hospitality, and uniqueness of Nigeria to both local and international travellers. Thirdly, funding and affordability can also be a challenge for many travellers, especially with fluctuating exchange rates and rising travel costs. To address this, I create flexible payment plans and affordable travel packages that make travel more accessible to people.

There have also been moments where unexpected situations such as flight changes, weather conditions, or last-minute cancellations affected planned tours. In those moments, communication and calm problem-solving are very important. I always ensure travellers are updated promptly while working quickly to provide alternatives and maintain a positive experience. Despite these challenges, the passion for tourism, culture, and creating memorable experiences keeps me motivated. Every challenge has helped me grow stronger as a seasoned travel operator and has improved the way I manage tours and customer experiences today. And I must say I am enjoying the lessons and the growth it brings.