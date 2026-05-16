How Nollywood Star, Linda Ejiofor Made History at 2026 AMVCA

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

When actress Linda Ejiofor-Sulaiman played the character Ejura in ‘The Meeting,’ the first feature film off the stables of The Audrey Silva Company (TASC), which has Nollywood star Rita Dominic and her business partner, lawyer and filmmaker, Mildred Okwo as Head honchos, it was like a major triumph for the actress.

‘The Meeting’ with original story by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred Okwo is an amazing movie, which is a worthy representative of the new Nollywood. The award-winning romantic comedy introduced Linda to the big screen, making her fictional dream of a movie star in the soap opera Tinsel come true.

Fast-forward to the 9th of May, 2026, at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Linda became the biggest star of the night, winning the 2026 AMVCA awards for Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

The Nollywood star made history by being the first actress to win both Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the same night. The remarkable feat was achieved on the continental stage, where the biggest names in African film and television gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements in the industry.

Linda clinched the Best Lead Actress award for her powerful performance as Ijeoma in The Serpent’s Gift, an Igbo-language drama directed by Kayode Kasum. In the film, she portrays a grieving widow who must navigate family politics and protect her late husband’s legacy.

She later returned to the stage to receive Best Supporting Actress for her role as Adama in The Herd, a Daniel Etim-Effiong’s directorial debut. Visibly emotional during her acceptance speech, Linda reflected on a prayer she made three years ago.

“I remember three years ago, I prayed to God and told Him that I wanted a role that would challenge me, and God did it. He answered me. Thank you, God, for giving me this opportunity to stand here. Thank you to AMVCA for this platform,” she said.

Receiving her second award of the night, Linda became even more emotional as she thanked her family, fans and especially her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman. “To my beautiful husband, thank you. Because of your love, I was able to transcend into that role and still find myself. To my fans, loved ones, family, and inner circle, I love you. This means a lot,” she said.

Before her win, achieving a “double” in acting categories was considered unprecedented at the AMVCA. While actors have been nominated for multiple roles in the past, such as Genoveva Umeh being a contender in the same year, Linda is the first to actually take home both trophies

Linda’s victories came ahead of some competitive categories that included some of Nollywood’s biggest names, including Funke Akindele, whose performance in ‘Behind The Scenes’ had generated strong online conversations, same for Bimbo Akintola for her role in To Kill A Monkey.

Other nominees included Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr, Sola Sobowale for The Covenant, and Gloria Anozie-Young for Mother Of The Brides. Widely celebrated for her versatility and emotional depth, Linda first gained prominence through the long-running television series Tinsel.

Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances in films such as The Meeting, Chief Daddy, and the 4th Republic. Linda rose to national fame with her role in the popular M Net series ‘Tinsel.’

In 2015, Linda won the Best Supporting Actress at the AMVCA for her performance in ‘The Meeting,’ which established her as a rising star. Married to fellow actor Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda was born in Lagos and is originally from Isuikwuato in Abia State.

With her historic AMVCA win, Ejiofor-Suleiman has added another defining chapter to a career that reflects Nollywood’s growing global reach and ambition. Linda shared the spotlight at the 12th AMVCA with Uzor Arukwe, who won the highly coveted Best Lead Actor.