Capital Hotels Posts Strong Results, Cements MICE Lead

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Capital Hotels Plc, owners of Abuja Continental Hotel, has posted strong operational results despite a challenging economic climate defined by inflation, currency volatility, rising energy and logistics costs.

This solidifies its position as the preferred venue for high-level engagements in Nigeria’s capital, Managing Director, Ravi Bachu told shareholders.

At the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Bachu said that 2025 saw robust growth in occupancy, food and beverage revenue, and overall business performance, driven by sustained demand for premium hospitality and increased domestic and international activity.

He noted that the hotel’s reputation as Abuja’s go-to venue for government functions, diplomatic meetings, corporate conferences, and international events keeps getting stronger.

According to him, its expansive conference and banqueting facilities remain integral to supporting Abuja’s role as the nation’s political and diplomatic hub, attracting high-profile organisers seeking world-class infrastructure and service.

He informed that management has maintained a relentless focus on service excellence, ensuring that every guest interaction—from check-in to checkout—reflects the hallmark professionalism associated with the Abuja Continental brand.

He stated that behind the scenes, disciplined cost management and enhanced operational controls have helped mitigate inflationary pressures without compromising quality.

The Managing Director asserted that teams across accommodation, dining, and events have maintained high standards, keeping the hotel’s premium positioning intact.

This balance of efficiency and excellence, Ravi noted, has allowed Capital Hotels Plc to translate its investments into tangible revenue growth while maintaining guest satisfaction at the core of its operations.

He emphasised that the hotel’s success is rooted in its people.

“Our employees’ professionalism, dedication, and commitment to service excellence continue to sustain the reputation of the Abuja Continental Hotel as a leading hospitality brand, he added.”

Ravi maintained that with continued patronage from government institutions, corporate partners, and international organisers, the hotel is well-placed to capture the next wave of demand in Nigeria’s recovering business travel and MICE market.