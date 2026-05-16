Alexx Ekubo: A Devastating Death

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Months before the news of his death on Tuesday, actor Alexx Ekubo had noticeably disappeared from social media, a space where he was popular.

More so, not much was seen or heard of him in the film industry, thus raising concerns among his fans and other celebrities in the entertainment space, some of whom actually reached out to know his whereabouts.

Many had repeatedly questioned why the actor had suddenly stayed away from the public eye for a long time. His last post on Instagram was reportedly made in December 2024, following a silence that triggered widespread speculation about his status and well-being. Some mischievously insinuated, attributing it to heartbreak, after reports emerged that his engagement had been called off.

While reports of his absence continued to stoke concerns and reactions, the actor kept his life private at that moment, until rumors of a serious medical condition began circulating shortly after in early 2025. Earlier in 2022, the late actor briefly trended after he chronicled his journey between Texas, Mexico, and the Bahamas, enjoying boat rides and ziplining.

He wrote, “I’ve always wanted to be on a cruise ship & sail around the world, now I’m on the largest cruise ship #WonderOfTheSeas, sailing to a new country. What a life I’ve been given, my God, I’m Blessed.” Ekubo, known for his suave, charismatic and charming personality, would shock the industry, putting all discussions emanating from the recent AMVCA awards ceremony on hold.

The news of his death, which was announced via a post, was credited to popular talent manager and filmmaker Sam Olatunji. “Breaking News: Popular Nigeria Actor “ALEX EKUBO” is Dead!!!!!!” Olatunji was reported to have shared via his Facebook page. Torrents of tributes have since flooded social media platforms from across Nigeria, describing him as a kind-hearted, jovial and exceptionally talented actor.

His death has left many devastated, especially his colleagues and other celebrities and friends who had hoped to see him make a return to the screen. Aside from tributes, reactions have continued to pour in following the actor’s untimely demise. Social media posts by his close friends, and trending reports, claimed he died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Incidentally, some social media users dug up a 2011 post on X (formerly Twitter) where he wished that cancer were eradicated from the world. “I hope to see a day when Cancer would be just a Zodiac Sign,” the post reads. This had left many wondering if he had been fighting cancer for the past 15 years. “Stage 4 cancer is often considered the end of life because it is metastatic. Meaning it has spread from the primary site to distant organs, making it difficult to eradicate, highly resistant,” a post reads.

However, someone posited that he probably didn’t have it at the time. “He didn’t have it then, but it’s possible he lost someone to it, hence that post,” she noted. Surprisingly, his family announced in an official statement shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday that Alexx Ekubo died after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer, describing it as a “brief but courageous battle.”

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son, brother and friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke,” the statement read. According to the family, the late actor endured his health challenges with “remarkable strength, unwavering faith and enduring hope,” while believing that one day his testimony would be shared publicly.

Born and raised in Nigeria, a stint as the first runner-up in the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest had set Ekubo on the path to fame emerging through his roles in several blockbuster Nollywood productions, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in the African film industry. He made his acting debut in a 2005 production, ‘Sinners in the House’.