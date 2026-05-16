Alain St. Ange: Seychelles-Nigeria Bilateral Meeting Will Deepen Cultural, Economic Ties

Seychelles Ambassador at Large and tourism expert, Alain St. Ange, speaks about the latest move by Nigeria and Seychelles to deepen cultural and economic exchanges, outbreak of Hantavirus and implications for travels and tourism in Africa, among other issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts

Seychelles and Nigeria at the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, held a bilateral meeting where both countries focused on the cultural and economic exchange driven by the travel industry. Can you elaborate on the outcome?

The Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs, Barry Faure and the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, met in Nairobi on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit. It is known that Seychelles and Nigeria have enjoyed strong friendly ties for a very long time and this latest bilateral meeting centred on cultural and economic exchanges. The Seychelles main newspaper, ‘Nation’reported that this Nairobi meeting was an opportunity for both countries to explore new frontiers for diplomatic and economic partnership with a determination to hold a follow-up meeting in the near future to draft a formal roadmap for renewed partnership that could or should become a model for intra-Africa cooperation.

The world again is hit by a new virus- Hantavirus. How did African leaders at the summit react to this health challenge considering its likely impact on the continent’s travels and tourism sectors?

Africa remains aware of the new virus- Hantavirus but remains conscious that this virus is more localised and is not anything like COVID was. The important message coming out in bilateral meetings throughout this Summit is that Africa does not lose sight on the narrative by Africa for Africa to ensure that the continent is not picking up challenges that have nothing to do with its states. In short, Africa must claim back its narrative.

The hospitality sector in Africa is still at lowest ebb in terms of standard facilities. What’s the way out?

The continent does not have set standards to guide the hospitality sector of its Member States. Everyone does a bit of what they like. Countries dependent on tourism as an industry for its economy developed standards for its hospitality network going as far as issuing a hotel classification grading scheme. But Seychelles has tourism as its bread and butter and remains conscious that it must get it right for its tourism industry. Maybe it is time to start exploring an Africa Wide standard and hopefully Nigeria and Seychelles could explore this thought at its next bilateral meeting.

Stakeholders have called for more collaboration and partnerships to develop Africa’s tourism sector. What’s your take?

Stakeholders are right. This is a needed call. Alone everyone is vulnerable but united; everyone is strong and more robust. When collaborations and partnerships in tourism will exist, this will strengthen aviation and the Hubs in Africa will benefit as tourism destinations of the continent will see successes in visitor arrivals numbers and economic benefits.

Seychelles’ tourism potential over the years have been well-managed to the extent that the sector attracts foreign direct investments. Are there lessons for African countries still struggling?

Seychelles believes in its tourism industry and goes out of its way to ensure its industry works. The islands know that air access remains the foundation for its tourism industry, and it moves and navigates between its small national airline and international players offering good air access to the four corners of the world. When tourism works as an industry, this attracts foreign direct investments. A working tourism industry becomes that catalyst to bring investments to the islands. Tourism, it must be remembered, is not a just another Government Department; it must be seen, approached and respected as the country’s economic infrastructure and respected as such and its front line team heard at all times.